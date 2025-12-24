Residents share unbelievable footage of 'very unusual' scene caught on trail cameras: 'It was a little alarming at first'

"This behavior is in direct conflict with [its] tendency to hunt by stalking and attacking from ambush."

A quiet Minnesota neighborhood encountered a mountain lion, prompting safety measures at schools.

What's happening?

Northern News Now reported the animal roamed through Duluth Heights.

A resident saw the mountain lion on trail camera footage from their backyard. They notified the district, which initiated "secure status" protocols, keeping students indoors while classes continued.

The cougar's path crossed Ordean East Middle School and Congdon Elementary. "It's very unusual to have to deal with a mountain lion, especially in our city, but knowing the DNR, the Duluth police, and our neighbors are looking out for our students is great," Duluth Public Schools communications officer Adelle Wellens said.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the animal was likely one that had been tagged in Nebraska. Research biologist John Erb noted it had been tracked since early September via home security and trail cameras.

The animal passed through Fergus Falls, Wadena, Nisswa, and Brainerd before reaching Duluth.

"It was just amazing that we actually had a mountain lion in town and that it popped up on my cellphone," Jay Hanson, a parent picking up two children from school, said. "It was a little alarming at first, and I kinda thought it was cool after I had seen it there."

Why is this traveling mountain lion concerning?

Spotting a majestic animal can be awe-inspiring. Its presence in a populated area highlights a growing challenge, though.

Erb explained that young males wander to look for mates and find their own territories. Their traditional habitats, including Nebraska and the Black Hills, are occupied, as he told Northern News Now.

Human-wildlife encounters also take place because of habitat destruction, resource shortages, and the warming climate, which is altering ecosystems.

When natural environments shrink or food becomes scarce, animals must expand their ranges. More frequent interactions with communities ensue.

Protecting natural habitats will save wildlife. It will also keep people safe by ensuring animals have the space and resources they need in the wild.

What's being done about these encounters?

The DNR emphasizes that cougars tend to avoid humans, but it is still vital to know how to react in an encounter.

If you see a cougar, stand your ground and face it directly. "Raise your arms to make yourself appear larger and speak loudly and firmly," according to the DNR. "This behavior is in direct conflict with a cougar's tendency to hunt by stalking and attacking from ambush. Do not run, crouch, or lay on the ground."

The broader solution is to support conservation initiatives.

Preserving habitats and establishing wildlife corridors ensures animals have safe places and passages to roam away from urban centers.

Encounters are avoidable when we respect wildlife and maintain their environments. Safe coexistence is possible and sightings such as this one can be a rare wonder rather than a common worry.

