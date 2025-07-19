  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials unveil first-of-its-kind highway corridor designed for unexpected travelers — here's what's happening

And this is only the beginning.

by Michelle Rochniak
And this is only the beginning.

Photo Credit: iStock

The National Highways Authority of India has built the country's first highway overpass corridor for animals.

According to CNBCTV 18, part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway runs through the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. It has five overpasses and one underpass that allows animals to move around safely.

"This is India's longest animal overpass corridor," said Pradeep Attri, a regional officer at NHAI, to [ANI]. "We have maintained 2.5 kilometres of the stretch in complete alignment with the natural terrain, making it the longest wildlife overpass of its kind in the country."

The NHAI also built a wall and sound barriers around the expressway to keep wildlife safe and muffle traffic sounds.

Research has shown that animals use overpasses regularly. The Yukon to Yellowstone Conservation Initiative stated that cameras and hair snags allow scientists to observe animal behavior. The hair snags specifically help to verify that it isn't just the same animals using the overpasses all the time.

Observations at Banff National Park have allowed scientists to conclude that overpasses can reduce wildlife-vehicle accidents by over 80%, per the Parks Canada Agency.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

It can take time for some animals to learn how to use the crossings. But they ultimately create more safety for everyone involved.

When we reduce accidents, we reduce animal deaths all around. Accident prevention also decreases the amount of money we spend on damages. It can make the environment safer, cleaner, and healthier for everyone.

And this is only the beginning of this branch of wildlife conservation in India. CNBCTV 18 reported that Punjab will build an urban wildlife corridor in Zirakpur. The overpass will preserve a protected wildlife area.

The NHAI's initiative also includes planting 35,000 trees, collecting rainwater, and using construction methods that create minimal waste. Actions like these will create cleaner air along the expressway and reduce pollution.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x