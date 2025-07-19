Officials unveil first-of-its-kind highway corridor designed for unexpected travelers — here's what's happening

And this is only the beginning.

The National Highways Authority of India has built the country's first highway overpass corridor for animals.

According to CNBCTV 18, part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway runs through the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. It has five overpasses and one underpass that allows animals to move around safely.

"This is India's longest animal overpass corridor," said Pradeep Attri, a regional officer at NHAI, to [ANI]. "We have maintained 2.5 kilometres of the stretch in complete alignment with the natural terrain, making it the longest wildlife overpass of its kind in the country."

The NHAI also built a wall and sound barriers around the expressway to keep wildlife safe and muffle traffic sounds.

Research has shown that animals use overpasses regularly. The Yukon to Yellowstone Conservation Initiative stated that cameras and hair snags allow scientists to observe animal behavior. The hair snags specifically help to verify that it isn't just the same animals using the overpasses all the time.

Observations at Banff National Park have allowed scientists to conclude that overpasses can reduce wildlife-vehicle accidents by over 80%, per the Parks Canada Agency.

It can take time for some animals to learn how to use the crossings. But they ultimately create more safety for everyone involved.

When we reduce accidents, we reduce animal deaths all around. Accident prevention also decreases the amount of money we spend on damages. It can make the environment safer, cleaner, and healthier for everyone.

And this is only the beginning of this branch of wildlife conservation in India. CNBCTV 18 reported that Punjab will build an urban wildlife corridor in Zirakpur. The overpass will preserve a protected wildlife area.

The NHAI's initiative also includes planting 35,000 trees, collecting rainwater, and using construction methods that create minimal waste. Actions like these will create cleaner air along the expressway and reduce pollution.

