Authorities issue warning after mountain lion attack in residential backyard — here are the details

Authorities say do not approach it.

by Joseph Clark
Photo Credit: iStock

In Erie, Colorado, police are telling folks a mountain lion hopped a fence and grabbed somebody's little dog. This incident highlights a growing problem in many communities.

What happened?

The call came into Erie police just after midnight Friday, according to 9 News. A likely mountain lion attack happened right near the Erie Air Park area, located just east of Erie's airport. A small dog was believed to have been taken from its backyard. An animal control officer is investigating. 

While police get how alarming this sounds, they also pointed out mountain lions do live around Erie. They're native to Colorado and use the open spaces near town.

Why is this concerning?

It feels like these stories are popping up more, putting families on edge. Is it just bad luck? Experts think it's bigger than that. As towns spread, wild animals get squeezed into smaller areas with less food. The stress of a changing climate adds to it — worsening droughts and wildfires that destroy the food sources mountain lions need, pushing lions closer, explained the Mountain Lion Foundation.

A BBC report confirms these climate-driven resource shortages boost human-wildlife conflicts globally. Hungry animals start looking for any meal. Pets and even small unattended children can become targets of opportunity. 

This puts everyone, animals included, at risk. Another story detailed how a couple in Boulder, Colorado, lost their dog to a mountain lion attack. In Las Vegas, a security cam caught a lion lounging in someone's backyard. One hiker filmed a tense encounter with a worryingly thin lion following him on a trail.

Thankfully, fatal attacks on people are still incredibly rare (the Mountain Lion Foundation tracks only 29 suspected cases in North America since 1868). But the danger to pets seems to be growing. Plus, losing these predators upsets the ecosystem balance.

What's being done about this issue?

So what do you do? Erie police say lions usually avoid people; one key is making your yard less inviting. Always bring pets inside overnight. Supervise them outside, especially at dawn and dusk. This, of course, also applies to small children. Remove easy snacks: no outdoor pet food, secure trash cans, and maybe skip bird feeders. Motion lights and solid fences help.

If you do see a mountain lion, authorities say not to approach it. Stay calm, look big, and give it an escape route. Report it immediately to Erie police or Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Sharing info keeps everyone safer. Living near wildlife means being smart and taking simple precautions.

x