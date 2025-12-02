Authorities issue warning after spotting large predator in surprising location: 'We were in disbelief'

A thrilling mountain lion encounter in Texas offers a reminder that it's vital to remain alert when you're enjoying nature.

What's happening?

Hikers spotted the cat in Big Bend National Park, a popular destination near the Mexico border, Chron.com reported. Joey Thometz and two fellow hikers were on the Boot Canyon Trail in early November when they caught a glimpse of something moving quickly.

It was before the sun came up, and they saw a creature flash across the path 50 feet in front of them. They backed up and soon laid eyes on a mountain lion peering down at them, head cocked, from a hillside perch.

"It looked surreal, with sharp facial features and muscles," Thometz said. "We were in disbelief. We were glad to be in a group of three adults." He added that he was glad the group saw signs warning them not to run in such a situation, as doing so can provoke attack instincts.

Why is this important?

Big Bend is home to bears and other dangerous wildlife, too. Chron.com noted there are over 150 sightings of mountain lions there every year, per the National Park Service, though there have been only "several" attacks on people since 1984. There have been fewer than 30 confirmed fatal attacks in North America in the last 100 years, Chron.com said.

Mountain lions may be aggressive if they are protecting kittens, learning what to prey on, or even curious. Injured or ill cats and those stressed by food scarcity may also come after people or pets.

Human encroachment on natural habitats has made such issues more prevalent, and the changing climate is also pushing animals outside their traditional ranges, including into busy backyards.

"Pretty cool that these weren't hunted to extinction," one Instagram user wrote. "Glad to see some wild aspects of nature still exist in the U.S."

What's being done about mountain lion encounters?

If you're in mountain lion country, you can stay safe by hiking with others and keeping children close to adults, according to the NPS. It's particularly important to be cautious in early morning and evening hours.

If you see a mountain lion, don't run away, and make yourself appear as big as possible, including by raising your arms over your head. Maintain eye contact with the animal, and back away slowly.

You can also shout aggressively, wave your arms, and throw rocks, especially if it approaches you. If it attacks, fight back. Notify a park ranger of any sightings.

"By taking precautions and knowing how to safely interact, humans and mountain lions can coexist," the NPS says.

