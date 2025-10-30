  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers make surprising discovery while tracking tigers for 5 years: 'This monitoring data will be crucial'

The photography project illustrates what collaborative partnerships accomplish for wildlife.

by Leslie Sattler
Wildlife monitors working in Bengkulu, Indonesia, have identified 42 distinct Sumatran tigers through a tracking program that lasted five years.

Photo Credit: iStock

Wildlife monitors working in Bengkulu, Indonesia, have identified 42 distinct Sumatran tigers through a tracking program that lasted five years, reported ANTARA News.

Staff from the Bengkulu-Lampung Natural Resources Conservation Agency teamed up with wildlife groups to survey three landscape zones. They relied on automatic photography devices and walking surveys to collect data.

This past spring, equipment at 16 locations produced 1,860 photos across 52 days. Tigers appeared in the images, along with elephants native to Sumatra, tapirs, and clouded leopards.

Remote photography lets scientists observe shy animals without getting near them. The devices record specific individuals, reveal whether numbers rise or fall, and show recovery success.

This kind of monitoring matters because it gives conservationists hard data about endangered populations. When experts know exactly how many animals exist and where they move, they can focus resources on the areas that need the most protection.

Careful habitat stewardship protects entire biological communities. Those communities keep natural processes running that support agriculture and pollinate our crops. Healthy tiger populations indicate healthy forests, which filter water, store carbon, and provide resources for local people.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Himawan Sasongko heads the conservation agency. He convened meetings with government officials, resident groups, and wildlife professionals to review the tiger location findings. The goal was to create reliable maps for future protection planning.

According to Sasongko, these cats face serious dangers. Poachers kill them. Forests get cleared. People and tigers clash when habitat vanishes.

"Sumatran tigers are a keystone species. Protecting them means preserving the health of Sumatra's forest ecosystem. This monitoring data will be crucial in developing more precise and effective protection strategies while also confirming the presence of tigers in southern Bengkulu province and along the Lampung border," Sasongko said, per ANTARA.

The photography project illustrates what collaborative partnerships accomplish for wildlife and forest protection. Precise counts and location records give conservation workers the information they need to create targeted protection plans.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x