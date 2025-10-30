Researchers make surprising discovery while tracking tigers for 5 years: 'This monitoring data will be crucial'

Wildlife monitors working in Bengkulu, Indonesia, have identified 42 distinct Sumatran tigers through a tracking program that lasted five years, reported ANTARA News.

Staff from the Bengkulu-Lampung Natural Resources Conservation Agency teamed up with wildlife groups to survey three landscape zones. They relied on automatic photography devices and walking surveys to collect data.

This past spring, equipment at 16 locations produced 1,860 photos across 52 days. Tigers appeared in the images, along with elephants native to Sumatra, tapirs, and clouded leopards.

Remote photography lets scientists observe shy animals without getting near them. The devices record specific individuals, reveal whether numbers rise or fall, and show recovery success.

This kind of monitoring matters because it gives conservationists hard data about endangered populations. When experts know exactly how many animals exist and where they move, they can focus resources on the areas that need the most protection.

Careful habitat stewardship protects entire biological communities. Those communities keep natural processes running that support agriculture and pollinate our crops. Healthy tiger populations indicate healthy forests, which filter water, store carbon, and provide resources for local people.

Himawan Sasongko heads the conservation agency. He convened meetings with government officials, resident groups, and wildlife professionals to review the tiger location findings. The goal was to create reliable maps for future protection planning.

According to Sasongko, these cats face serious dangers. Poachers kill them. Forests get cleared. People and tigers clash when habitat vanishes.

"Sumatran tigers are a keystone species. Protecting them means preserving the health of Sumatra's forest ecosystem. This monitoring data will be crucial in developing more precise and effective protection strategies while also confirming the presence of tigers in southern Bengkulu province and along the Lampung border," Sasongko said, per ANTARA.

The photography project illustrates what collaborative partnerships accomplish for wildlife and forest protection. Precise counts and location records give conservation workers the information they need to create targeted protection plans.

