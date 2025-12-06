Drone operator shares incredible footage of unexpected scene caught on camera: 'It had my heart racing'

A drone operator in Missouri monitoring deer got a surprise when a seldom-seen large predator skulked into view.

What's happening?

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported that a mountain lion was spotted during an aerial survey of the deer population in Saline County.

Jack Huston of Midwest Deer Surveys posted the footage to social media. He told the tribune that the drone thermal imaging picked up the mountain lion near a herd of deer. "It had my heart racing. I didn't know if it was going to kill a deer. It's a crazy thing. It's a real predator that can do some damage. It was a very cool thing," Huston said.

Why are mountain lion sightings in Missouri significant?

Mountain lions seldom show up in the Show-Me state; there have only been 121 sightings in the last 30 years, but they are increasing. Part of that is due to the large cat's elusive nature, but it's also due to extensive habitat destruction and human encroachment. Mountain lions, also known as cougars, panthers, and pumas, were once widespread across the continental United States but are now primarily found in Western states.

They perform a key ecological role in controlling prey populations and indirectly sustaining many other species. However, their presence in an unfamiliar locale can cause some anxiety. The odds of being attacked by a mountain lion are exceptionally low, but mountain lion attacks do occur.

Another potential source of conflict is if these highly versatile hunters go for livestock. Because they are so rare and the Missouri Department of Conservation has no plans to reintroduce them, there's a general lack of knowledge among residents about what to do.

What can be done to prevent conflict between cougars and people?

Ultimately, it's a matter of raising awareness and dispelling any harmful misinformation about the animals.

They will generally go out of their way to avoid people. In the rare case that you do encounter one, officials advise keeping your distance and being wary of pets and young children, who are at much greater risk. If a mountain lion keeps moving toward you, stay big, get loud, and never turn your back on it.

