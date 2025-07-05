Researchers make stunning discovery in deepest ocean trench on Earth: 'Surprising and concerning'

Scientists have found microplastics speckling the waters of the Mariana Trench, known for being the deepest of any ocean trench, and at every level of the sea.

What's happening?

The researchers published their findings in April in the journal Nature. Their study combined data from close to 2,000 ocean sampling stations, mostly in northern ocean waters near larger populations. They discovered microplastics at all ocean levels, including the extreme depths of the Mariana Trench, according to the U.S. National Science Foundation, which supported the research and summarized its findings in mid-June.

"The discovery that microplastics are not just floating on the sea surface but also form a plastic smog, throughout the depths of the ocean, was surprising and concerning," said co-author Aron Stubbins, a professor at Northeastern University.

Why are microplastics in our oceans concerning?

According to NSF, plastic spread throughout our oceans could threaten the fishing industry and expose people to polluted seafood.

Microplastics are tiny by definition, generally less than 5 millimeters across. They can be manufactured to be this size for use in certain products — such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals — or broken off from larger plastics, since the material doesn't break down well in nature but rather degrades into smaller and smaller pieces over time.

Not only small but also copious, contaminations can be extremely difficult to clean up — the discovery of the particles as deep as parts of the Mariana Trench might suggest as much. Meanwhile, the tiny plastics can enter and move up the food chain when zooplankton feed on them and are subsequently eaten by larger animals, NSF explains.

While scientists are still investigating the potential dangers of human exposure to microplastics, they've been linked to health problems such as cancer, dementia, reproductive concerns, and impaired blood flow. And ocean-polluting microplastics aren't only a potential risk to humans. They may also affect fish and other wildlife.

What's being done about microplastics?

While it can be difficult to remove microplastics from the environment, one team of scientists has developed a method that may filter them out of seawater by using egg whites. Other teams have been looking at using artificial intelligence and robots to clean the oceans of these tiny particles.

Such innovations are exciting, but mitigation efforts must also include the reduction of plastic use. Some governments, like those in England and France, have already banned plastic cutlery for most fast-food and takeout meals. Numerous municipalities across the United States are also banning single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout containers.

You can do your part by cutting back on plastic consumption at home. For instance, you might opt for reusable canvas shopping bags and glass or stainless steel water bottles. Reaching for bar soap, shampoo, or conditioner over the bottled varieties is another — often overlooked — plastics-reducing hack.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.