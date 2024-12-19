Scientists issue urgent warning after discovering alarming impact of IV treatments: 'Significant public and scientific concern'

Researchers advocate to limit non-essential IV treatments and to toss the initial 12 mL of saline solution during essential IV procedures.

A new study is raising concerns about a common medical practice, leading scientists to call for a reexamination of standards around the procedure.

What's happening?

With microplastics and nanoplastics pervasive in the environment, researchers sought to further understand particle exposure due to the "significant public and scientific concern," according to analysis in the Journal of Hazardous Materials made available by ScienceDirect.

They found that "exposure during IV therapy mainly originates from infusion tubing, necessitating high concern." One hour post-IV therapy, exposure levels of microplastics and nanoplastics in patients' bloodstreams ranged from 5.3 to 14.4 micrograms per liter.

Why are these findings concerning?

As the analysis explains, other research indicates that microplastics (plastic particles less than 5 millimeters long) and nanoplastics (their even tinier counterparts) raise the risk of heart disease after they begin circulating in the human body.

A growing body of research has also linked particle exposure to lung disorders, neurological issues, immune system dysfunction, cancer, and other severe health complications.

What can be done about microplastic exposure in medical care?

IV therapy has garnered recent attention as a controversial and dangerous trend in the beauty industry, but the treatment is a lifesaving medical procedure under the appropriate conditions.

To limit the risk of microplastic and nanoplastic exposure from IV infusions, researchers advocate to limit non-essential IV treatments and to toss the initial 12 mL of saline solution during essential IV procedures. They also suggest that governing authorities prioritize the development of legal requirements and detection standards in the health care sector.

More broadly, with some plastics taking up to 500 years to break down, and production of the material more than doubling since the beginning of the century, per Statista, avoiding plastic exposure is difficult, if not impossible, in today's world.

However, keeping informed about critical climate issues can help you make decisions that benefit your health, your wallet, and the future of the planet. Swapping single-use plastic water bottles for quality reusable options, storing food in silicone containers, and opting for other plastic-free everyday products are simple ways to limit your contributions to microplastic pollution.

