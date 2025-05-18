Experts make critical breakthrough that could drastically impact efforts to remove dangerous materials from the ocean: 'Far more effective'

"This is a tangible step toward solving one of the planet's most pressing ecological crises."

A new AI-powered solution could transform how we clean up plastic pollution in the ocean by making removal more efficient, according to a new study published in Operations Research by INFORMS.

The study, titled "Optimizing the Path Towards Plastic-Free Oceans," introduces a cutting-edge algorithm that boosts plastic collection efficiency by more than 60%. Already being used by nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup, the algorithm helps optimize the paths taken by plastic-collecting ships.

"With analytics, we can dramatically improve plastic removal efforts in the ocean," said study co-author Dick den Hertog of the University of Amsterdam. "By optimizing routes in real time, we ensure every sweep collects as much plastic as possible."

Most ocean cleanup efforts have typically used relatively basic routing strategies, but this new technology replaces human guesswork. Using real-time data and a scalable algorithm, the AI system quickly finds the most efficient paths, which is especially useful in a constantly shifting water environment.

This is an encouraging breakthrough, considering that, according to recent studies, the world's oceans now contain more than 170 trillion plastic particles. Not only does plastic pollution threaten the fishing industry, tourism, human health (via microplastics getting into our bodies), and the global food chain, it's harmful for marine life, which can throw entire ecosystems out of whack.

"Our work demonstrates that AI and operations research aren't just for finance or tech — they can actively solve environmental challenges," said Jean Pauphilet of London Business School. "With smarter analytics, we can make ocean cleanup efforts far more effective and get closer to a plastic-free future."

This breakthrough joins a growing wave of smart, scalable solutions making a real-world difference, for example, The Ocean Cleanup's Interceptor system for rivers and AI models used to detect wildfires before they spread. To learn more about green tech — and how you can support solutions close to home — check out this guide to critical climate issues.

"Our research proves that AI-driven optimization can be a game-changer for environmental efforts," said Bruno Sainte-Rose from The Ocean Cleanup. "This is a tangible step toward solving one of the planet's most pressing ecological crises."

