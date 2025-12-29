Expert issues warning as harmful growth spreads across vast region: 'Working to reduce the risk'

There are unique ways that people can help.

Japanese knotweed, an invasive plant outside of its native East Asia, has spread throughout Oxfordshire, England.

What's happening?

Japanese knotweed is a thick, bamboo-like plant that grows aggressively, especially in wetlands. The Oxford Mail reported that because Oxfordshire has experienced a particularly wet fall, the plant has thrived. As a result, Japanese knotweeds have overtaken the countryside.

The plant is known for its distinct red stems. Japanese knotweeds can grow up to 8 feet tall and 28 feet wide. Local authorities have urged homeowners to watch out for the perennial.

Why are invasive species important?

Japanese knotweed is considered an invasive species, meaning it takes resources away from native plants and disrupts the local ecosystem. This particular plant grows in bothersome thickets that outcompete other flora. Dense mats of Japanese knotweed can block up to 90% of sunlight from reaching neighboring plants.

This can be a major hit to biodiversity, which the United Nations says is an essential defense against climate change. Biodiversity helps keep an ecosystem thriving because wildlife and plants work together to regulate the environment. For example, native plants attract pollinators that help our crops grow. But when invasive plants crowd out native ones, local wildlife often isn't adapted to eat them, putting their livelihoods at risk, too. Without biodiversity, humans also suffer the consequences. There are increased risks of disease and threats to food supply stability.

What's being done about invasive species?

Advocates are asking the local government to educate homeowners about how to get rid of Japanese knotweed.

"As part of a recent government consultation, we've called for better plant labelling to help householders understand what they are buying and for nurseries and suppliers to adopt Biosecurity Management Plans to help ensure businesses are working to reduce the risk of invasive plants spreading through horticultural pathways," Property Care Association representative Daniel Docking told the Oxford Mail.

There are unique ways people can help combat the issue of this rapidly growing invasive species. For instance, many savvy cooks have found ways to prepare Japanese knotweed in various dishes. One baker even made the plant into a delicious strawberry-knotweed bar.

