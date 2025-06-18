Onlooker distressed by frustrating scene along roadside: 'A large infestation'

Thanks to destructive plants already on the planet, an "alien" invasion doesn't have to involve outer space. A video from Invasive Weeds (@invasiveweeds) makes that clear, showing an area absolutely dominated by what the creator identifies as Japanese knotweed.

"Here we have a large infestation of Japanese knotweed," the narrator says. "It is probably in excess of 12 [feet] in height."

According to the National Wildlife Federation, invasive species pose risks to as much as 42% of threatened or endangered species. When an aggressive plant like Japanese knotweed doesn't have a natural predator or sufficient competitor in a certain area, it can quickly overtake an ecosystem and choke off biodiversity, which the United Nations has identified as the planet's "strongest natural defense against climate change."

Japanese knotweed might be just as destructive to hardscaping and property values. The fast-growing plant has even been called "America's Most Damaging Weed" as it can wreck driveways, foundations, walkways, and drainpipes, according to Groundworks.

Roots can stretch 20 feet deep while the plant can reach 10 feet tall, growing up to three inches daily. Because of how far and how deep their rhizomes can spread, removing these invasives can be challenging.

Some of the commenters responding to the Invasive Weeds video recommended herbicides like glyphosate, which is still being studied for potential health effects. Gardeners may want to consider managing the spread of invasive plants without the harsh chemicals that can impact nearby vegetation, water sources, and soil systems.

Cutting stems to the ground and smothering the area with a tarp are among some of the first steps in rewilding one's yard. After hand-picking them out, one forager even enjoyed eating knotweed, saying it "tastes like bitter rhubarb."

Biocontrols — living organisms ranging from pathogens to insects to other animals — can also help address large patches. In Arlington, Texas, for example, 400 goats were used to clear a park of invasive plants, including privet shrubs.

Another solution that supports pollinators, conserves water, and absorbs carbon is landscaping with native plants. When removing knotweed, gardeners can consider adding native groundcovers like clover to create shade and prevent weed regrowth.

"I was gonna buy a house until I saw this guy growing behind the shed, noped out of that sale quickly enough," one commenter said in response to the video.

Another remarked, "My issue is Virginia Creeper … absolute nightmare."

