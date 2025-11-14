Man urges people to eat stalks from rapidly spreading plant: 'Never knew this'

Invasive plant species can cause problems for homeowners and local ecosystems.

TikToker Dane (@homeiswhereourheartis) shared a tip about how to deal with Japanese knotweed: Eat it in the same ways you would eat rhubarb.

"Never knew this," one commenter said.

In the video, Dane says the plant can grow up to 30 centimeters (about 11 inches) per day, making it both incredibly frustrating to gardeners and incredibly powerful as an invasive species. He also introduces some of the medicinal properties that the plant may offer.

Invasive species such as Japanese knotweed pose serious problems for ecosystems because they can outcompete native plants for sunlight, nutrients in the soil, and other resources.

When invasive plants take over, they have a ripple effect on the local habitat. Invasive plants can alter the food web as they may not provide nutritional value to wildlife.

Loss of native plants can also be detrimental to pollinators, which play a major role in our food systems. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pollinators are responsible for about 35% of the world's food crops.

Invasive species can also decimate biodiversity, leading to a monoculture of the same plant species.

In some cases, monoculture environments of invasive species can be more susceptible to events such as wildfires, since the invasive species are not adapted to local conditions in the same way that native plants would develop some resilience to wildfires.

Much like Japanese knotweed, many other invasive plant species are edible, and people can help keep them in check by harvesting. One such plant is the banana polka vine. The highly invasive kudzu plant is also edible.

Invasive animals have also been making it onto menus everywhere, from dining room tables to Michelin-starred restaurants. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service offers a few safety tips if you decide to explore your invasive species dining options.

When harvesting Japanese knotweed, proceed with caution. It is highly invasive, and any remnants that find their way to the soil could start growing new plants. As one comment on Dane's video wrote, "It'll spread like wildfire."

Check with local officials for regulations about invasive plants like the knotweed. In some cases, only certain herbicides will fully remove the invasive species. The Philadelphia Orchard Project warns against harvesting knotweed for consumption if you suspect it has grown in an area treated with chemical herbicides.

