Researchers issue warning after uncovering concerning trend among disease-carrying pests: 'Potential threat to public health'

A new study has identified how trade and travel have helped disease-spreading insects to hitchhike to new parts of the globe, like the U.S., France, and the Netherlands.

What's happening?

Researchers mapped when, where, and how different mosquito species have migrated across the globe via shipping, tourism, and trade since the 1500s. They found that 45 mosquitoes — with around 25% of those known to transmit human pathogens — have been introduced worldwide, and 28 of them have established themselves in at least one new region.

They noted a sharp rise in movement after 1950, with 12 species recorded outside of their native range since 2000 alone. Initially, most introduced species came from Africa, but today Asia is the main origin. North America, Australia, and Europe have remained the most common destinations over time.

"Our results highlight the role of global trade and transportation in mosquito spread and emphasizes the need for international cooperation to control their spread and potential threat to public health," the authors stated.

Why is this study important?

While this study focused on mosquitoes hitchhiking via transport and trade, the warming of our climate is helping them to better survive in new locations once they arrive. That's because these blood-suckers thrive in warm, humid conditions.

This has led to the spread of certain mosquito-borne illnesses to previously unaffected regions. For instance, doctors in Italy, France, and other Mediterranean nations recently have documented hundreds of cases of mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile virus and chikungunya, which were once confined to tropical regions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Scientists in Iceland also recently announced they had discovered mosquitoes there for the first time ever. While it's still too early to determine whether mosquitoes will be able to truly establish themselves there, the finding represents a turning point for a country that is known for its cold weather and was previously one of the few remaining places on Earth free of these insects.

What's being done about the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses?

In a summary of the new global study, News Medical Life Sciences suggested that "the signal is actionable: target pathway management like shipping containers, used tires, and live plants, intensify surveillance at hotspots, and fund rapid response before incursions scale."

Meanwhile, local governments are taking on invasive mosquitoes with aggressive countermeasures. San Diego County, for instance, quickly sprayed neighborhoods after discovering its first-ever locally acquired case of dengue in the fall of 2024.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.