Scientists uncover disturbing consequence of modern food systems — and it's putting multiple species at risk

In our effort to grow more food faster, we've made our environments weaker.

As the world focuses on solving food insecurity and feeding a growing population, a new study reveals a hidden cost: biodiversity loss in the ecosystems that sustain us.

According to research published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, modern agriculture and fishing methods reshape landscapes and seascapes so dramatically that entire ecosystems are losing their stability and resilience.

What's happening?

Researchers reviewed several studies to understand how food production practices impact global ecosystems. Their conclusion? In our effort to grow more food faster, we've made our environments weaker.

Forests and prairies have been flattened into monoculture farms. In lakes and oceans, fishing practices remove top predator species and disrupt food webs. What's left are simplified systems that can't withstand environmental stresses.

These changes are especially harmful in biodiversity hotspots — regions rich with a wide variety of plant and animal species. Places including North America's Great Lakes, home to migratory birds and intersecting fish species, are being hit particularly hard.

Why is biodiversity loss from food production concerning?

When ecosystems lose diversity, they lose balance. That can mean fewer pollinators, less fertile soil, and more crop failures, directly impacting our food supply. It also may mean less carbon is stored in soil and water systems, leading to fewer natural buffers against floods and droughts.

So, while we may be producing more food today, we're putting the long-term future of our food systems and communities at risk.

These simplified ecosystems are also less adaptable to changing conditions, an increasing concern as extreme weather and environmental variability become the norm. In short, this isn't just a nature problem. It's a people problem.

What's being done about it?

Thankfully, scientists and conservationists are pushing for solutions that mimic nature's complexity. On land, regenerative practices such as intercropping, crop rotation, and restoring wetlands can help rebuild habitats and support biodiversity. In the water, ecosystem-based fisheries management can prioritize resilience over yields.

There's also momentum at the policy level. The COP15 summit's 30 by 30 initiative aimed to protect 30% of the planet's land and water by 2030, a vital benchmark for conserving the ecosystems we rely on.

On the individual level, supporting local farmers who use sustainable practices, cutting back on food waste, and learning more about biodiversity-friendly living are all ways to help. Because protecting nature isn't just good for the planet — it is essential for the survival of us all.

