Woman urges people to eat rapidly spreading plant: 'Next to impossible to get rid of'

A forager on TikTok is showing how one of North America's most destructive plants can actually be turned into a tasty treat and help restore ecological balance in the process.

In the clip, Mushroom Auntie (@chaoticforager) joked, "I am at war with Japanese knotweed — and the only way I can defeat it is by eating it to death."

"Knotweed is next to impossible to get rid of once established," noted one viewer in the comments.

#onthisday ♬ original sound - 🍄Mushroom Auntie🍄 @chaoticforager TBT to that time i made strawberry knotweed bars! Japanese knotweed (Reynoutria japonica) is super stupid invasive, but boy HOWDY is it delicious! It has a lovely vegetal lemony-rhubarb flavor (I like it better than rhubarb tbh) and NOW IS THE TIME to go snag your snacks! Be very mindful of how you gather, taking care not to leave bits behind and always making sure you're gathering unsprayed populations. Also keep in mind that in certain countries (England, for example), it is not legal to gather knotweed due to its destructive capacity. #foraging #mushroomauntie #knotweed #invasiveforaging

Japanese knotweed (Reynoutria japonica) spreads aggressively through root systems and can quickly overtake native vegetation, choking out biodiversity and damaging building foundations. Originally introduced as an ornamental plant in the 1800s, it's now considered one of the hardest weeds to control.

The TikToker's video showed them preparing and making delicious-looking fruit bars with the nuisance plant. The Mushroom Auntie described them as "kind of like a lemon bar, but with strawberry and knotweed instead … these are incredible."

By encouraging people to forage and eat the plant, the creator is bolstering the growing, grassroots movement of people turning invasive species into food. In addition to reducing the plant's spread, this approach can expand your culinary choices and support connection with nature. Harvesting invasives can help slow their spread and give native species a chance to recover.

However, the TikToker also reminded viewers to harvest responsibly. "Be very mindful of how you gather … and always make sure you're gathering unsprayed populations," she said. Foragers should also check local regulations — in some countries, like the U.K., harvesting knotweed is restricted because of its destructive potential.

Fellow foragers praised the idea in the comments.

"Making a strawberry knotweed crumble for the first time today!" shared one viewer.

"Ohh might try this. In Ireland and it's a very invasive pest here it grows close to me so might take advantage," said someone else.

Similar creative approaches have been helping communities tackle other invasives, from eating garlic mustard to cooking with banana passionfruit – because sometimes the best way to fight back against invasive species is with a recipe and a fork.

