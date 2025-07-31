Man faces severe penalties after authorities uncover illegal forest operation: 'Built without permission'

A suspect was apprehended by authorities after being accused of running an illegal logging operation in a protected forest reserve.

As reported by Malay Mail, a 59-year-old man was arrested in Lahad Datu, Malaysia, for "encroaching" on the Lahad Datu Forest Reserve, a conservation area known for its rich biodiversity of tropical flora and fauna. The arrest was part of a joint operation conducted by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Sabah Forestry Department.

Maritime Commander Dzulfikhar Ali, the director of the Lahad Datu Maritime Zone, detailed the alleged crimes that were uncovered by authorities, noting that 2.02 hectares of land had been the focus of the operation. "Checks revealed illegal activities, including mangrove tree logging, open burning, and the planting of oil palm, fruits, and vegetables," Ali said in a statement.

In addition to allegedly participating in an array of illegal activities inside the boundaries of the reserve, the suspect may have been living there, according to authorities. "A residential house and a swiftlet bird nest structure were also built without permission," said Ali.

The suspect, whose name has not been revealed by authorities, is accused of violating the Forest Enactment 1968, legislation regarding forests and forest produce in Malaysia. His case will be handed off to the Lahad Datu Forestry Department.

According to a report from Interpol, the illegal timber industry and its trade are worth up to $152 billion a year. This represents 15% to 30% of all timber traded across the globe. However, its impacts can be felt well beyond local economies. Illegal logging can destroy the habitats of vulnerable species and even contribute to deforestation.

Forest and wildlife reserves are crucial tools for conservation and protection efforts to help counterbalance the impact of illegal activities. Reserves are developed in an attempt to preserve natural habitats and protect biodiversity. These measures can go a long way toward promoting a stronger ecosystem that can benefit the food chain.

