Officials crack down on crime ring operating deep inside forest reserves: 'The rule of law must apply to everyone'

Uganda is taking action to protect its rapidly disappearing forests. For the first time, that effort includes holding government staff accountable.

According to The Observer, the country's National Forestry Authority arrested five people tied to illegal charcoal production in June, bringing the total number of arrests this year related to this activity to 52.

Two NFA employees are also facing court proceedings for allegedly helping facilitate forest crimes. Both are accused of supporting illegal activities inside central forest reserves, which are protected under Ugandan law.

"The rule of law must apply to everyone," NFA spokesperson Aldon Walukamba said in a statement, per The Observer. "Forest crimes are not just environmental offences, they are crimes against the nation's future. These resources are meant for all Ugandans and for generations to come."

Charcoal production in these areas directly violates Uganda's forestry laws. It's also a major driver of deforestation, which has contributed to a steep decline in the country's forest cover from 24% in 1990 to under 10% today.

Uganda loses around 90,000 hectares of forest each year, often due to illegal logging, land grabs, and unregulated fuelwood harvesting.

The NFA manages over 500 central forest reserves across Uganda, including Mabira Forest, one of the largest remaining natural forests in the region.

These forests are critical for biodiversity, clean water, and carbon storage. However, enforcement has been historically weak due to limited resources and widespread corruption.

That's beginning to shift. Since the start of the year, 19 legal cases tied to illegal forest activity have been opened. Of those, 15 have been sent to court, and three convictions have already been secured.

The NFA credits everyday people with helping drive progress.

"Community vigilance has been critical to these efforts," Walukamba said, per The Observer. "The public is playing a vital role in reporting these crimes."

Officials say the agency is also working with NGOs and other partners to support reforestation programs and create alternative livelihoods for communities dependent on charcoal. These types of efforts are key to long-term success in protecting forests without putting already vulnerable communities at further risk.

As enforcement continues, the NFA is encouraging Ugandans to stay involved and speak out.

"We cannot do this alone," Walukamba said. "Our natural heritage is under threat, and it's the responsibility of every Ugandan to safeguard it."

