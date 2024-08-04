New study finds Amazon restoration efforts reduced deforestation by over 80%: 'We highlight the importance of Indigenous territories for protecting biodiversity'

New data reveals the impressive progress that restoration projects in the Amazon rainforest have made between 2000 and 2010, according to a report by Phys.org.

The data indicates that land protection efforts in the Brazilian Legal Amazon have reduced deforestation by up to 83%.

In an effort to end deforestation in the country, Brazil has prioritized land protection initiatives, according to a New York Times article. Data reviewed by New York Times reporters reveal that between August 2022 and July 2023, 3,500 square miles had been clear-cut, a 22.3% decrease from the year before.

Preserving Brazil's Amazon rainforest is crucial for protecting the region's biodiversity and reducing the country's carbon pollution. Since trees act as carbon sinks, they help remove carbon from the atmosphere, playing a vital role in protecting the planet, per an article in the World Economic Forum.

While the researchers underscored the importance of deforestation initiatives, scientists have also recognized the need to adopt a holistic approach to land protection to ensure Indigenous communities and their livelihoods are considered during the restoration process.

A study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution evaluated both the socio-economic and environmental outcomes of different land protection projects.

"We highlight the importance of Indigenous territories for protecting biodiversity, which is timely considering the ongoing debates in the Brazilian Supreme Court that could potentially limit Indigenous people's claim for lands not only in the Amazon, but in the whole of the country," co-author of the study Dr. Marina Schmoeller told Phys.org.

By establishing separate areas within the protected land as Indigenous Territories and strictly protected areas, the researchers presented a method for protecting the land while still allowing spaces for Indigenous communities to sustainably use the natural resources.

"In highlighting this problem, we hope to improve current understandings of how conservation and development trade off against each other according to different land use management decisions, including different forms of protected areas," Dr. Johan Oldekop, another researcher behind the study, told Phys.org.

