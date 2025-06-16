Two men hit with massive fines after getting caught on camera committing shocking act in forest — here are the details

In many cases, these activities have been put to a stop by local community members.

A pair of men in India each face large fines after their illegal logging operation was captured on social media.

As reported by The Tribune, Tok Chand and Ram Nath, both residents of Salgran village in Himachal Pradesh, India, have been accused of illegally cutting down two trees within the village. The men were allegedly caught on video by a group of locals who were investigating the sound of a chainsaw in the area.

After being confronted, one of the men revealed that he was operating under orders from a member of the Board of Directors of the Forest Corporation. The video spread through social media, prompting a police investigation. Authorities were then able to recover 36 wooden blocks from the site.

Following the investigation, Chand and Nath were fined Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 1.56 lakh respectively, or around $1,800 each. There has been no indication of whether the men will pay their fines.

Illegal logging in India has become a major concern, leading to significant environmental and economic problems. This has contributed to deforestation and biodiversity loss, as well as impacting local communities and their economies.

The country has faced several high-profile cases of illegal logging in recent years. In many cases, these activities have been put to a stop by local community members in an attempt to preserve precious natural resources.

Unfortunately, illegal logging has also become a growing concern for countries all over the world. A report from Mongabay notes that illegal logging costs Indonesia alone $2 billion in losses every year. Interpol estimates that illegal logging accounts for 15 to 30% of all timber traded in the world, worth up to $152 billion annually.

Besides disrupting vulnerable habitats, the illegal logging industry has directly contributed to an increase in carbon emissions. Trees play a vital role in carbon storage, or the process of capturing and storing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Trees can absorb CO2 through photosynthesis, using it to grow and build biomass. This stored carbon can remain in the tree for its entire lifespan.

