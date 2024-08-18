Researchers stunned after rediscovering moth species last seen over 130 years ago: 'Will help us understand the importance of protecting whatever biodiversity is left'

Education and awareness about anthropogenic changes to the climate as well as conservation efforts can help carve a path to a sustainable future.

A colorful moth first documented in the 19th century has reappeared in India, and researchers are touting its importance to the history of a thriving region's lesser-known species.

When British entomologist George Francis Hampson described the hairy orange insect in 1891, he left only a written record of its existence, and the three specimens he collected were lost to time, The Hindu reported.

So, when researchers in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, found the Chiretolpis erubescens, they were quick to photograph it and mark a first in 132 years. Their study was published in June in the Journal of the Bombay Natural History Society.

The moth and other creatures in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve that might as well be unknown are essential to understanding "their roles in the ecology of the landscape," co-author N. Moinudheen told the outlet.

The reemergence of species is a promising sign that even despite a sixth mass extinction and unprecedented levels of human-caused warming, the planet is an indomitable force that will remain standing long after we're gone. With help, everything from frogs to bison can recover and rebalance environments.

Education and awareness about anthropogenic changes to the climate as well as conservation efforts can help carve a path to a sustainable future.

The Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve features ecosystems of forests teeming with thousands of fauna and flora, according to UNESCO. It is located in Western Ghats, "the most important region and one of the noted 'Hot Spots' for speciation in the tropics." There are 3,500 species of flowering plants, 100 species of mammals, 550 species of birds, 30 species of reptiles and amphibians, 300 species of butterflies, and "a large number of invertebrates and many more species that await discovery by scientists."

"Studying these [lesser-known] species and understanding the micro-climates they exist in, their host plants and other facets of their life cycle and behavior will help us understand the importance of protecting whatever biodiversity is left in the Nilgiris," Moinudheen told The Hindu.

