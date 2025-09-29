Business owner caught on security cameras committing harmful act: 'There's no excuse'

"I hope [this] will act as a deterrent to anyone else tempted to follow their example."

A British business owner and his employee were fined for illegally dumping in an east coast community, according to Middlesbrough Council.

Ian Rumble was collecting commercial waste from businesses on behalf of his company, Teesside Recycling Services, alongside co-worker Carl Timlin. Security footage captured Rumble and Timlin disposing of up to 30 black bags of commercial waste in a residential dumpster, rather than properly processing it. The pair also left wooden and plastic pallets nearby.

Commercial waste amplifies many of the issues of residential waste by sheer virtue of volume. Plastic waste items routinely end up as hazards to wildlife, or they shed microplastics over time, which end up in food supplies. When ingested, these particles introduce digestive, renal, immune, endocrine, circulatory, and reproductive health risks.

This is before even looking at food waste. When left to landfill, food waste creates methane, which exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. These disasters, in turn, have steep consequences for agriculture and housing.

Commercial food waste can be doubly challenging compared to residential food waste, as it includes commercial oils and greases, which require specialized disposal.

Sadly, many waste disposal companies are known to cut corners. Cases like this highlight the need for strong laws and enforcement in waste management.

Rumble was ultimately fined £915 (over $1,200 USD) and Timlin £418 (over $560 USD). City staff are hopeful that this enforcement acts as an example to future would-be dumpers.

"There's no excuse for the illegal and irresponsible dumping of waste at the best of times, but dumping commercial waste in residential bins is simply unforgivable," said Middlesbrough Councillor Ian Blades.

"This pair thought they could take a short-cut and save themselves the expense of doing the job properly and legally. Instead they've found themselves out of pocket and with a criminal record, which I hope will act as a deterrent to anyone else tempted to follow their example."

