Scientists expose hidden dangers in widely used farming products — here's what you need to know

Research is still emerging, but what we know is alarming.

A new University of Missouri study found that slow-release fertilizers meant to nourish crops may be quietly polluting the planet with microplastics, according to an article posted on Phys.org.

What's happening?

The study, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, found that commonly used polymer-coated, controlled-release fertilizers may contribute to microplastic pollution.

The researchers reported that these fertilizers use plastic-based coatings to slowly release nutrients into the soil, delivering minerals over a sustained period for improved crop efficacy. But these plastic coatings do not fully degrade in soil. Instead, they break down into tiny plastic particles that pollute the environment.

The researchers warned that these microplastics could lead to degraded soil quality, contaminated waterways, and food safety issues.

Why is this discovery important?

While polymer-coated, controlled-release fertilizers are often marketed as efficient, this efficiency comes at an environmental cost. Microplastics never disappear from our environment, contaminating waterways, soil, and air. These pervasive particles can cause long-term damage to the environment, ecosystems, and human health.

Research on microplastics is still emerging, but what we know is alarming. Microplastics are prevalent in global waterways and, therefore, global drinking water. Runoff from agricultural fields can carry microplastics into nearby waterways, contributing to this environmental harm.

In the soil, these particles can disrupt natural microbial activity, reduce soil fertility, and degrade the long-term health of farmland. Microplastics can even travel through the air and enter our bodies through breathing. A 2020 study found that humans inhale approximately 16.2 bits of microplastics per hour — the equivalent of a credit card per week.

According to Harvard Medicine, exposure to microplastics has been linked to a wide range of human health impacts, including reproductive issues, cancers, inflammation, lung and liver effects, hormonal disruption, and changes to the gut microbiome.

What are other options for more environmentally friendly farming?

The study encourages farmers to consider controlled-release fertilizer options with biodegradable coatings, often made from starch or cellulose. These options reduce plastic pollution while maintaining the same nutrient benefits as polymer-coated fertilizers.

Farmers can also switch to natural fertilizers to support their crops — and the planet. Natural fertilizers such as compost and mulch and seaweed can support a healthy garden using enriching organic biomatter. Growth strategies such as practicing crop rotation and growing polycultures can also support long-term soil vitality, naturally replenishing nutrients and promoting ecosystem balance.

For large commercial farms, soil testing, drip irrigation, and targeted nutrient application can ensure that crops receive only what they need. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, these tactics help reduce runoff, overfertilization, and pollution.

If farmers insist on using fertilizers with plastic coatings, the researchers recommend implementing effective stormwater management practices to reduce environmental risk.

