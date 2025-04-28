  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials warn residents not to intervene after animal is found in tricky situation: 'Needs to be done with extreme care'

There are easy ways to avoid these unfortunate situations.

by Simon Sage
There are easy ways to avoid these unfortunate situations.

Photo Credit: iStock

A deer in Ohio has suffered an unfortunate predicament involving plastic waste, according to Fox 8

What's happening?

A deer in Summit County, Ohio, lodged its head in a plastic container. 

To make matters worse, because the bucket was translucent, the deer was able to see people trying to approach it to remove it or shoot it with a tranquilizer dart. 

Photo Credit: Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Wildlife officials warned residents not to approach the deer. 

"Every attempt to track and remove it puts stress on these delicate animals and needs to be done with extreme care and knowledge of deer behavior and anatomy," said Ohio Division of Wildlife spokesperson Monika Bowman, per Fox 8. "These animals can and do die from excess stress."

Why is plastic waste important?

Larger pieces of plastic waste can be physical barriers for animals, leading to struggles like this one. Oft-repeated scenarios include birds with plastic can holders stuck around their necks, and turtles with plastic straws stuck in their noses. Ghost netting at sea is a massive issue on this front. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Proper disposal can help alleviate these kinds of situations, but assuming plastic recycling is ineffective, even plastic in landfills can cause harm to animals. 

Over time, plastic degrades into smaller fragments, which end up in waterways. These microplastics end up in the fish we eat, and eventually into humans, which is linked to endocrine disruptions, immune system problems, and infertility.  

What's being done about plastic waste?

The most surefire way to prevent plastics from becoming large physical obstructions to animals and a smaller insidious threat in waterways is to prevent plastic use in the first place. After that, it's important to make sure plastic trash doesn't end up as litter.

"Crisis like these can be avoided. Proper disposal of trash and washing out containers that may have food particles in them are an easy way to help avoid these unfortunate situations," said Bowman, per Fox 8. "Buckets, especially ones with handles or smaller openings than bases, like pumpkins around Halloween, easily trap onto animals' heads as they forage and can't be removed by the animals."

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x