Gardener shares video after spotting unexpected backyard visitor: 'A peaceful little moment'

A gardener was visited by a hummingbird seeking out a quick drink of water in their flourishing backyard, prompting joy and delight.

TikTok user Mustard and Malbec (@mustardandmalbec) shared a stunning video of a small, almost hard-to-see, hummingbird flitting through their vegetable garden and pausing for a few drinks from their irrigation system.

@mustardandmalbec A little bird came to my garden this morning 🐦🌸. Hummingbird visited ♬ original sound - ANÉ

"A little bird came to my garden this morning," they wrote in the caption.

A thriving garden is a great way to invite wildlife, but it can also save money. For example, a simple investment of $70 can yield $600 in produce.

Planting native species is another great way to save time and money in the garden. According to the California Native Plant Society, native plants use 60% to 80% less water than non-native plants, meaning huge savings on your water bill.

Native plants also mean less physical labor like mowing, pruning, and weeding, so you can kick back and enjoy your garden or yard space more easily by allowing local species to flourish rather than fighting with non-native or invasive species.

In addition to the money and time savings, native yards and gardens are great at attracting hummingbirds and other pollinators. Pollinators play a vital role in thousands of plant life cycles, and are especially critical for vegetables, like the ones the TikToker has in their garden.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as much as 35% of the world's crops depend on pollinators, and they have an economic value of $34 billion.

People tend to attract hummingbirds with feeders, but it's even easier with native plants, since they can thrive on their own with minimal effort, compared to making food, refilling the feeder, and keeping it clean.

People in the comments were in awe of the little hummingbird stopping by the original poster's garden.

"Oh he['s] admiring your handy work," one person wrote.

Another added, "This was so beautiful to watch. Thank you!"

The proud gardener agreed, replying to one commenter, "It really was a peaceful little moment to witness and share."

