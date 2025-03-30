Gardener reveals secret to attracting hummingbirds in any season: 'I'm blessed with them all year'

"Use more than one feeder because they are territorial."

Attracting vibrant, iridescent hummingbirds is a goal for many gardeners. And for good reasons. Hummingbirds are not just stunning to see, but they also help create a thriving and balanced ecosystem. One TikTok gardener, Grant (@gardeninggrant), shared three hacks to charm hummingbirds to his garden year-round.

"I'm blessed with them all year," Grant says. He explains how they will naturally come and grace your garden if you create a welcoming space.

The scoop

Grant's hacks start with catering to the hummingbirds' diet. Many don't realize that insects make up 80% of a hummingbird's food. That means hitting the brakes on pesticide use to ensure these fascinating birds have plenty of food.

The next step is choosing the right plants. Hummingbirds are attracted to bright colors and tubular flowers. Grant highly recommends northern bush honeysuckle, red columbine, and cardinal flower. All these natives provide a rich nectar source.

He also suggests red bee balm, butterfly milkweed, and pale purple coneflower. For season-long blossoms, blue salvia is a great option.

Lastly, stock a hummingbird feeder with fresh nectar. This thoughtful tactic ensures the birds can get sustenance even when flowers have yet to bloom. Also, changing the nectar every few days is important. Not only does it keep hummingbirds coming back, but it also prevents mold buildup.

How it's helping

Beyond the beauty of hummingbirds fluttering through your yard, Grant's hacks provide real benefits both for gardeners and the environment.

With their penchant for insects, hummingbirds organically control pests without chemicals — saving time, money, and worry. Their pollination habits foster a rich, healthy garden, which is a source of improved mental health.

Environmentally, the use of native plants to attract hummingbirds supports other pollinators and promotes a self-sustaining ecosystem.

What everyone's saying

The response to these viral hacks was overwhelmingly positive.

One user confirmed the effectiveness of colorful flowers, saying, "They loveeee my Scarlet runner bean flowers!"

Another commenter offered a key tip: "Use more than one feeder because they are territorial."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.