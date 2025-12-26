Homeowner captures heartwarming video of stunning backyard visitor: 'This is precious'

"So satisfying to see these beauties in the garden!"

A homeowner captured a beautiful garden visitor in their backyard, one that plays an important role in the health and vitality of thousands of plant species.

In the r/gardening subreddit, the happy original poster shared a stunning video of a hummingbird flitting among their flowers.

They noted later in the comments that the particular plant the bird was enjoying was a Salvia coccinea, or Scarlet Sage.

Hummingbirds are not only gorgeous to look at; they are also pollinators that play a critical role in helping a large number of plant species reproduce effectively. They feed mostly on insects, making them an effective and chemical-free pest-control option.

People often draw hummingbirds to their homes with feeders, but planting native plants is an even better way to attract them and help them thrive.

Many feeders are made with plastic, so you're automatically reducing your plastic consumption when you rely on plants, plus you save money by avoiding purchasing a new product.

Native plants are also easy to maintain, requiring less effort with weeding, fertilizing, and other treatments that can introduce harsh chemicals into the air, water, and soil.

They also tend to need less water than non-native species. According to the California Native Plant Society, native plants require 60% to 80% less water than traditional landscaping options, saving resources and money on your water bill.

The National Park Service explained that hummingbirds aren't drawn to flowers by smell but by color, so planting a variety of brightly-colored native flowers is an ideal way to invite them into your garden.

A vibrant garden is great for the environment and your mind, as studies have shown that gardening and spending time in nature can reduce stress and increase optimism. How could you not feel a rush of joy when you spot a hummingbird zipping through your plants?

Redditors adored the hummingbird's visit as much as the OP did.

"This is precious," one person wrote. "Thank you for sharing."

"So satisfying to see these beauties in the garden!" another added.

