Gardener shares stunning video after transforming boring chunk of lawn: 'You could say it's going well'

A Reddit user's beautiful native pollinator garden is gaining fans online while showing the benefits of embracing a lawnless lifestyle.

The minute-long video, shared in the r/NoLawns subreddit, shows a colorful garden with buzzing bees that are covered in pollen.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

"I ripped up a substantial chunk of yard last year for a pollinator garden," the poster wrote. "You could say it's going well."

They later answered in a comment that the flowers attracting all the attention in the video were sedums and echinaceas.

"They are doing such good jobs, I'm so proud of them," they wrote. "It has been a labor of love."





Now, it's a beautiful and relaxing space for creatures of all kinds. Replacing a traditional lawn with native plants and pollinators offers benefits for homeowners and the environment. Native plant gardens require far less water than non-native plants, saving money on bills while conserving resources.

They also reduce the need for harmful pesticides and fertilizers, reducing time spent on mowing and maintenance.

But more importantly, native and pollinator gardens provide vital habitats for pollinators like the bees in the video, as well as butterflies, bats, hummingbirds, and others. These creatures play a critical role in our food supply and ecosystems, boosting biodiversity and healthy environments, but are currently under stress from overheating climates.

Even a small pollinator patch can do wonders. For those interested in starting their own pollinator hangout, there are plenty of low-maintenance alternatives to a lawn. It's important to check native options in your area first. Wild indigo, common milkweed, stiff goldenrod, and wild geranium are all common pollinator-friendly options to get you started.

The r/NoLawns community was full of praise for the impressive spot.

It seemed to have quite the effect.

"This brings me joy," said one commenter.

"Beautiful garden!" another added.

Others were simply thankful for the user's contribution: "Thank You, we need the bees more than they need us."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.