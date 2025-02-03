Residents outraged after illegal excavation destroys local attraction: 'This is … vandalism'

An ecologically important wetland in Kashmir's Srinagar district is running out of time. After a long period of illegal excavation, scientists fear the Hokersar wetland will face permanent destruction if activities don't stop, Kashmir Life reported.

What's happening?

The continuous illegal operation of heavy machinery and trucks has caused a wave of disturbances in the wetland, from noise pollution to physical destruction. The culprits behind the illegal excavation are a group of unauthorized, improperly managed contractors who have violated soil excavation limits, causing overall water levels to drop.

This has had dramatic ripple effects. "We used to see large flocks of migratory birds every season, but their numbers have dwindled drastically," said Nazir Ahmad, who lives near the Hokersar wetland, per Kashmir Life. "The noise and disturbance from these activities are pushing them away."

The Environmental Policy Group called for the government to take immediate action to cease these operations. They blamed the Wildlife Department for allowing the unauthorized contractors to access the wetland in the first place and failing to protect the wetland, which is a biodiversity hot spot.

An EPG representative said: "This is ecological vandalism. The department's inaction has facilitated these activities, which are not only damaging the wetland but also forcing migratory birds to abandon their natural habitat."

Why are wetlands important?

Bashir Ahmad Khan, another local, explained that "wetlands are delicate ecosystems, and any imbalance can have cascading effects on biodiversity," per Kashmir Life.

These effects can be catastrophic. If a species — such as a type of migratory bird — becomes endangered or extinct, it can lead to massive losses along the food chain and imbalances in predator-prey populations that can result in pest outbreaks.

The U.S. Geological Survey also points out on its website that wetlands "are valuable for flood protection, water quality improvement, shoreline erosion control, natural products," and more, describing them as "among the most productive habitats on earth."

What's being done about this?

The EPG is demanding a rapid and transparent audit of wetland management funds. The government also plans to inspect the site, saying that "those found guilty will face necessary action," per Kashmir Life.

Many other groups worldwide are fighting to protect wetlands and the animals that make them home. While many of the world's critical wetland areas face threats such as the ones in Kashmir, several conservation groups have nevertheless found success in conserving and restoring them.

