Scientists implement clever restoration method to lure endangered newt species to ancient wetlands: 'It is absolutely critical'

"It's projects like this that can really help to stop biodiversity loss."

Conservationists in Scotland are restoring ancient wetlands in a strategy to lure back some former residents, the BBC reported.

The publication explained that the great crested newt is an amphibian native to Scotland and across the United Kingdom. However, its numbers have plummeted since the mid-20th century, mostly due to habitat loss.

Now, conservation groups are restoring wetlands in southeastern Scotland, digging out new ponds in an ecosystem that had become dried out and overgrown in the last few decades. They hope this will convince the newts and other amphibians to take up residence there.

The scientists started last winter by building a refuge space for amphibians and reptiles. Digging is set to begin during the summer of 2024.

Dr. Karen Blackport, one of the scientists involved in the scheme, told the BBC, "It is absolutely critical that we do this type of restoration as we are losing so much of our native wildlife."

Professor Colin Galbraith, chair of Nature Scot, added, "It's projects like this that can really help to stop biodiversity loss and enable us to move towards a nature-rich future for everyone in Scotland."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Maintaining biodiversity is important because plants and animals help keep an ecosystem running smoothly. Those same ecosystems provide us with resources like fresh water, clean air, food, and medicine.

Biodiversity can also help us fight an overheating planet — one study found that nature can help provide 30% of the emissions reductions needed by 2030 to avert a climate catastrophe. Meanwhile, the consequences of an overheating planet include more frequent and severe storms, loss of species, hotter temperatures, food insecurity, poverty and displacement, increased drought, and other health hazards.

The good news is that habitat restoration projects across the globe are making a difference for people and wildlife. For instance, Massachusetts wildlife officials reported that a rare butterfly species appears to be expanding its range thanks to decades of habitat restoration. Likewise, a dam removal project in Colorado is positively impacting the river and its trout residents.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.