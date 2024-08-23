Spoonbill chicks make triumphant return to wetlands following crucial conservation efforts: 'Tremendously exciting'

While being a delight to witness, the spoonbills also serve as a reminder of the importance of conservation.

A fascinating species of bird once common in the United Kingdom is making a comeback, and its return has been further boosted after establishing nesting grounds at a wildlife reserve in southern England.

Spoonbills have benefited from conservation efforts and are breeding at several spots throughout England, but the return of the birds to Cambridge marks the first time they've settled in the area since the 17th century, as the Guardian detailed.

The long-legged wading bird with a spoon-like beak was once coveted for its meat. Overhunting, coupled with a loss of wetland areas, drove spoonbills away. But spots in Leeds, Suffolk, and Norfolk have seen successful breeding, and the Ouse Washes in Cambridge can now be added to the list.

"The Ouse Washes are the perfect habitat for spoonbills, and we are delighted to have these birds breeding for [the] first time," senior site manager for the Ouse Washes Jonathan Taylor told the Guardian.

"Although they are breeding later here compared with other spoonbills in the U.K., as is often the case with new colonies, it is fantastic that this iconic and highly adapted heron species has returned and is using our wetlands once again."

Spoonbills are listed at an "amber" protection level by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, but they are still a species of European conservation concern, and disturbing the birds is a violation of Schedule 1 of The Wildlife and Countryside Act.

They hunt fish, aquatic insects, crustaceans, and shrimps, playing an important role in keeping the populations of these creatures in balance. Spoonbills also serve as an ecological indicator since they are sensitive to changes in their environment.

In Leeds' Fairburn Ings RSPB reserve, warden Karen Swaffield has been delighted by their presence.

"It's tremendously exciting to have spoonbills here, and early indications are that they have had yet another successful breeding year," she said. "We're thrilled that the spoonbills have been here for eight years in a row, and we really hope this means they are here to stay. If the last pair, which are currently nest-building, manage to fledge a chick, we will have had a record year, so we are all on tenterhooks to see what happens next."

While being a delight to witness, the spoonbills also serve as a reminder of the importance of conservation to protect these unique creatures and allow them to serve our ecosystems in return.

