Law affecting nearly 300,000 acres of wetland and coast passed almost unanimously — here's what it will do

"We are so excited to end the 118th Congress with such a significant win."

A major environmental law just got bigger and better, with nearly 300,000 acres of wetlands and beaches gaining protection under the Bolstering Ecosystems Against Coastal Harm (BEACH) Act, reported Audubon.

President Biden signed this law, which updates and expands the Coastal Barrier Resources Act, which has quietly protected beaches, birds, and communities from storms and rising seas since 1982, saving billions in taxpayer money.

The BEACH Act passed with strong backing from both Republicans and Democrats. It works by removing federal spending in hazard-prone coastal areas, keeping development away from spots where storms hit hardest. Studies show this approach cuts development by 85% and flood damage by 25% compared to nearby areas.

Coastal wetlands save $23 billion yearly in storm protection, with one study finding they prevented $625 million in damage during Hurricane Sandy alone. The CBRA system has already saved taxpayers nearly $10 billion and could save up to $109 billion more.

The benefits go beyond money. Protected beaches give birds like American oystercatchers and piping plovers safe places to nest, far from human activity. These areas also help fishing. Recreational and commercial fishing supported 1.8 million jobs in 2019 and added $255 billion to the economy, according to Audubon.

Looking ahead, the law directs scientists to study how upland areas could help coastal marshes move inland as seas rise. This planning preserves birds like the saltmarsh sparrow, whose population has dropped 80% as nests flood more often.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The bipartisan legislation was led by Senators Carper and Graham and Representatives Kiggans and Blunt Rochester, passing during a lame-duck session.

"Audubon has long been a champion of this law, and now we have reason to celebrate!" wrote Portia Mastin, Audubon's policy manager of coastal conservation. "We are so excited to end the 118th Congress with such a significant win for the nation's coasts and all the species and people that they protect."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







