Scientists issue warning about project proposal to change the world's largest wetlands: 'It would be a senseless tragedy'

South America's Pantanal is the largest wetland in the world — and it may be under just as large a threat, as reported by the Guardian. It faces potentially catastrophic losses from the construction of a commercial waterway within the stunning wetland locale, which is home to plant, animal, and human communities alike.

What's happening?

Scientists cautioned about the dangers of development in a recent paper. Per the Guardian, the waterway project arose because of increasing demand for soybeans produced in the area. To enhance industrial expansion, the route would facilitate transit from the Pantanal region (Brazil, Bolivia, and Paraguay) to coastline shipping hubs.

However, experts say the project "represents an existential threat to the [Pantanal] ecosystem," as reported by the Guardian. Rainforest Trust said the iconic wetland "is in danger of drying up as temperatures rise, water is overused, land is converted for agriculture, and wildfires burn."

The Pantanal "is a real paradise on Earth," ecologist Karl M. Wantzen told the Guardian. "All of that is at risk."

Why is the Pantanal so important?

Wetland ecosystems, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, "are among the most productive … in the world."

Wetlands are indispensable: They sustain a broad range of species, cultivate important goods (seafood, berries, and even medications), and regulate our atmosphere — supporting human survival.

But wetlands everywhere are disappearing at alarming speed. Wetland "loss rates have increased by 50% since 2009," stated the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Just four years ago in the Pantanal, devastating wildfires decimated close to one-fifth of the region — and this year, per the Guardian, "fires were the worst on record."

Constructing the commercial waterway could displace populations and escalate the likelihood of disasters, warned experts.

"It would be a senseless tragedy," Wantzen lamented.

"[It] will probably mean the end of the Pantanal as we know it," researcher Pierre Girard added.

What can we do about it?

Considering that the Pantanal waterway may not even be viable — if it were to reach completion, "scientists believe the water level in the river would be too low to allow navigation," the Guardian reported — scientists hope to encourage officials to explore alternatives. Railways, for example, could support economic growth in the region without destroying the resources it relies upon for that growth.

Regarding the Pantanal situation, Rainforest Trust said: "Human impact is rapidly taking its toll."

But our impact doesn't have to be negative. Help chart a new course — one where our natural wonders thrive for years to come — by spreading awareness and taking action to conserve wetlands, prevent deforestation, and preserve biodiversity.

Because pathways worth investing in should inspire, not inhibit, positive progress for all.

