Award-winning activist leads nation in fight for crucial wetland protections: 'We must all work together'

Fernanda Samuel has spearheaded the movement to protect mangrove ecosystems in her home country of Angola, and after a decade of advocacy, she and her fellow activists are making a noticeable difference, the United Nations reported.

Mangroves are trees or shrubs that grow in wetlands with tangled thickets of roots exposed above ground. These unique intersections between forest and wetland are a vital shelter for numerous species, including marine life that many people rely on to survive. In Angola, the mangroves are a seasonal stopping place for migrating flamingos.

Samuel grew up near the mangroves and remembers seeing the beautiful flamingos there throughout her childhood.

"I made the decision to commit to protecting wetlands in 2016 when I realized that flamingos were disappearing from my hometown, Lobito, on the south coast of Angola," Samuel told the U.N. "I grew up by the sea surrounded by mangroves and enchanted by the flamingos, my city's calling card. Suddenly, construction companies arrived and started depositing rubble and making landfills for the construction of new housing and tourist areas. The mangroves were destroyed, the flamingos disappeared and I panicked."

Banding together with childhood friends, Samuel wanted to preserve this unique ecosystem. But she and her peers received pushback — even intimidation and threats — from powerful companies and politicians.

"The biggest challenges I faced in my fight to conserve and restore wetlands were threats from powerful businessmen protected by politicians who razed vast areas of mangroves and displaced fishing communities," Samuel told the U.N. "They wanted to own the best land along the coast and only thought about profit. They were not concerned about mangrove ecosystems or the livelihoods of artisanal fishermen. They even used the police to intimidate us. Many of us lost our jobs."

However, Samuel pushed through, rallying young people in her community and fishers who rely on the mangroves for a living. Together, they educated people about the situation and reported illegal dumping, joining a worldwide effort to restore mangrove ecosystems.

"These actions raised the awareness of politicians," Samuel told the U.N. "Finally, they realized that protecting mangroves helps fight hunger and poverty."

Samuel has been recognized for this work. In 2020, she was a finalist for the United Nations' Young Champions of the Earth award, and the Convention on Wetlands named her a Young Wetland Champion in 2022.

But she can't do this work alone, Samuel told the U.N.: "We must all work together — governments, communities and individuals. My hope is that through our efforts, we can ensure that Angola's wetlands and biodiversity are preserved and that our communities can thrive in harmony with nature."

