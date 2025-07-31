Experts warn of growing threat in Himalayas that could impact 500 million people: 'Keeping the rivers flowing'

High in the Himalayas, glacial lakes and bodies of water are growing, and the landscape is responding in dangerous ways. As meltwater carves new lakes into the mountains, scientists are concerned about what could happen when those lakes burst, according to a Gulf Today report.

What's happening?

The Himalayan Mountain region is home to about 15,000 glaciers. These glaciers release meltwater primarily into three rivers during warmer months, with more than 500 million people depending on water from those rivers, per World Water Atlas.

However, the pace at which Himalayan glaciers melt has been increasing. India's Central Water Commission report noted that bodies of water formed due to Himalayan glacier melt have expanded by 11% since 2011.

Rising global temperatures cause these glaciers to melt, forcing water into other areas. Satellite data shows that many glacial lakes are now forming at higher altitudes of around 18,000 feet or higher, making them difficult to monitor and reach in emergencies and increasing the risk of a breach going undetected until it's too late.

Why are melting glaciers concerning?

Himalayan glaciers — and global glaciers, for that matter — are far away for many, but the effects of their rapid melt can hit close to home. When glaciers turn to water, the water raises sea levels or forms new bodies of water, as is the case with Himalayan glaciers.

Wherever it ends up, extra water can be hazardous to nearby communities. Places dealing with strong hurricanes and heavy rainfall might experience more destruction with higher water levels. Also, coastal communities could see higher tides and coastal flooding. Bad weather has always existed, but this is a strong example of how human-induced changes to the climate supercharge weather events.

Glacial melt can also throw off growing seasons and water supply cycles that rely on predictable weather patterns to feed into water systems. For the communities that count on Himalayan rivers for water, shrinking glaciers can even lead to drought during drier months.

"In a normal year, you get quite a lot of spring snow melt coming down," explained British Antarctic Survey glaciologist Hamish Pritchard in a Yale Climate Connections article. "And then as that ran out, the glacier would start contributing to ice melt as well, and that was keeping the rivers flowing."

As the glaciers melt, there's less ice storage available for future water needs.

The problem is widespread across the Himalayas. For example, the Chorabari glacier in the Garhwal Himalayas in India is retreating close to 23 feet per year, while Nepal's Himalayan glaciers are melting about twice as fast as the global average.

What's being done about melting glaciers?

The best way to slow glacier ice melt is to reduce the rate of planet warming.

An ETH Zurich study found that if warming remains at the same level it is now, the planet could still lose about 40% of its glacier mass by the year 2100. But limiting rising temperatures to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit could help preserve more than half of the glaciers around the world.

Scientists are working on tools and methods to better understand glacier ice melt and thwart its progression, like a tool that measures fractures to signal potential glacier break-off and ice piracy research.

But it's also up to humans to explore critical climate issues, like ice melt, and the actions that affect it, such as relying on gas and coal for power and cutting down trees and greenery. Everyday choices, such as how to power homes and what to eat for dinner, can increase heat-trapping gases that contribute to glacier melt.

Reducing energy use, choosing plant-rich meals, and supporting climate-friendly initiatives in your local community can help. On a larger scale, push for pollution-lowering climate policies and advocate for forest protection and clean energy sources, like wind and solar.

