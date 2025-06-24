Experts issue dire warning as growing crisis threatens water supplies: 'The time to act is now'

"They are the lifelines of our nations."

Record-setting heat is rapidly melting Asia's glaciers — threatening water supplies, disrupting food systems, and pushing South Asian communities to the brink, China Daily reported.

What's happening?

A report from the World Meteorological Organization forecasts that temperatures are likely to stay near record levels between 2025 and 2029.

Ko Barrett, deputy secretary-general of WMO, said the report shows no signs of record temperatures cooling down, meaning economies, people, ecosystems, and the planet could face serious impacts.

WMO noted that current global temperatures are already fueling extreme heat, drought, and glacial melt.

In Asia, Nepal's high glaciers in the Himalayas are melting nearly twice as fast as the global average, while the Maldives are facing rising sea levels.

Chief development strategist Christine Loh noted that the G7 countries that developed early are the largest contributors to the rising temperatures. She argued that they have a responsibility to assist vulnerable countries in adaptation efforts and cooperate more in curbing air pollution.

Why are the melting glaciers alarming?

According to Earth.org, glaciers are vital because they replenish ecosystems and supply fresh water to humans and wildlife.

Indian School of Business associate professor Anjal Prakash noted that the melting ice can threaten water security for nations relying heavily on glacier-fed rivers for water, threatening agriculture, hydropower, and drinking water supply.

"The time to act is now. Glaciers are not just ice — they are the lifelines of our nations," he said via China Daily.

Glacial melt can also contribute to rising sea levels, which worsens coastal erosion and storm surges, making hurricanes and typhoons more destructive. At the same time, warming ocean temperatures can intensify weather events.

Stronger and more frequent storms could lead to more frequent flooding, which, in turn, can cost billions of dollars in damages. In May, for instance, Mumbai's record rainfall and unusually early monsoon showed how rising temperatures can disrupt weather patterns and daily life.

What can you do to help?

While extreme weather events have always existed, experts say that human activities supercharge them, increasing the risks communities face. There's a growing need to address these challenges and find ways to make communities more resilient.

In the U.S., Pallet has made over 60 shelter villages to provide safe spaces for natural disaster victims, including one powered by solar.

Homeowners can take similar steps by installing solar panels to make their homes more prepared for power outages. EnergySage offers a free service to compare quotes from trusted installers, helping save up to $10,000 on solar panel installations.

Along with home measures, staying informed about critical climate issues and encouraging discussions about severe weather can help people better prepare for such events.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



