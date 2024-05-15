New report shows concerning trend in global deforestation rates: 'The world took two steps forward, two steps back'

While there have been some positive developments in curbing rainforest destruction, the continued loss of these vital ecosystems poses a significant threat to our planet's health.

Despite significant progress in reducing deforestation rates in the Brazilian and Colombian Amazon, the destruction of the world's most pristine rainforests continued at an alarming pace in 2023.

What's happening?

According to The Guardian, new figures compiled by the World Resources Institute and the University of Maryland showed that an area nearly the size of Switzerland, totaling 37,000 square kilometers (14,200 square miles), was cleared from previously undisturbed rainforests last year.

This represents a staggering rate of 10 football pitches a minute and is largely driven by increased agricultural expansion worldwide.

There were significant reductions in forest loss in many regions, including a 36% reduction in Brazil and 49% in Colombia. However, these gains were outweighed by substantial increases in deforestation in other countries, such as Bolivia, Laos, Nicaragua, and Canada.

"The world took two steps forward, two steps back when it comes to this past year's forest loss," Mikaela Weisse, director of Global Forest Watch at the WRI, said in a news release.

Why is rainforest destruction concerning?

Deforestation and land use changes are big contributors to air pollution, which is, in turn, driving more extreme weather. They're also a major reason why so many plants and animals are losing their homes.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Additionally, air pollution can be detrimental to human health. Studies have shown that exposure to air pollution is comparable to the health risks of smoking cigarettes. In fact, breathing dirty air is harder on our life expectancies than alcohol use or drinking unsafe water.

Scientists say that if we want to keep global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than before factories and cars came into the picture, we need to protect rainforests.

Experts are worried that if we keep cutting down forests, we won't be able to keep the promises we made about fighting rising temperatures and protecting wildlife. Recently, at the COP28 climate conference, leaders from around the world agreed that we need to stop forests from being destroyed by 2030. They made this decision after promising at COP26 to end deforestation by the end of this decade.

What's being done about rainforest destruction?

While the progress in reducing forest loss was minimal in 2023, there were examples to learn from. Brazil and Colombia demonstrated that significant movement is possible with the right policies in place.

Matthew Hansen, a professor in the University of Maryland's geography department, suggested a viable solution to preserve rainforests worldwide, telling the Guardian, "I really believe the only way to maintain standing forests is a compensation fund for conserving standing rainforests."

Countries such as Germany and Norway have engaged in similar efforts, with Germany proposing the Fair Deal, which aims to pay rainforest countries for conservation efforts. Norway has also engaged with Gabon, using carbon sequestration as a measure.

While there have been positive developments in curbing rainforest destruction, the continued loss of these vital ecosystems poses a significant threat to our planet's health. Preserving rainforests not only helps mitigate the effects of our overheating planet but also protects biodiversity and ensures the well-being of communities dependent on these ecosystems.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.