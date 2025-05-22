Scientists make jaw-dropping observation while studying glaciers in Antarctica: 'Ice piracy'

Scientists studying glaciers in West Antarctica observed a strange phenomenon dubbed "ice piracy." This occurs when one melting glacier appears to be stealing ice from its neighbor. Siphoning ice adds a new wrinkle to how ice sheets are responding to the overheating planet.

What's happening?

University of Leeds researchers were monitoring glaciers in West Antarctica via satellite imagery. The photos were taken between 2005 and 2022 in a region with some of the highest rates of ice thinning. As Futurism reported, they noticed something odd.

Three glaciers — Kohler East, Pope, and Smith — were thinning 51% faster per year. Their neighbor, Kohler West, had actually slowed its thinning by 10%.

"We think that the observed slowdown on Kohler West Glacier is due to the redirection of ice flow towards its neighbor — Kohler East," lead author Heather Selley said in a news release.

Because Kohler East is thinning and flowing faster, it draws ice away from Kohler West. Ice piracy is happening because of the changing surface slope of Kohler West.

Why is ice piracy important?

After 18 years of observation, Selley called ice piracy "fascinating." The previous school of thought was that such shifts take hundreds or even thousands of years.

The rapid change indicates how unpredictable Antarctica's massive ice sheets are. The event is a reaction to rising global temperatures.

The global acceleration of melting glaciers is a primary driver of sea level rise. Higher sea levels mean more frequent and severe coastal flooding.

Rising sea levels can supercharge storm surges during extreme weather events. This puts homes, infrastructure, and economies in and beyond coastal communities at risk. It can also contaminate freshwater supplies and disrupt coastal ecosystems, impacting food sources.

Antarctic ice piracy highlights the complex dynamics and urgency of climate issues.

What's being done about ice piracy?

The best way to slow glacial melt and sea level rise is to reduce planet-warming pollution. This requires a global transition from dirty fuels to cleaner energy sources. International agreements and national policies are in place to drive this transition, but more aggressive action is needed.

Individuals can advocate for climate action by supporting policies that promote clean energy. They can reduce their carbon footprints through eco-friendly transportation.

Homeowners can make their homes more energy efficient as well. Installing solar panels can provide energy security and lower energy costs. Services such as EnergySage help homeowners compare quotes for solar installations from vetted local providers, making the switch easier and more affordable.

Continued research on natural events such as ice piracy is also vital. Improving predictions helps prepare for and prevent the impacts of the changing climate.

