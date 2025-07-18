High-end resort nearly destroyed by sudden flood: 'We came for peace and ended up in a disaster'

"You don't expect the lake to turn on you."

A glacial outburst flooded a popular high-end resort in Northern Pakistan, sending guests into a state of panic.

Hotel staff members had to evacuate guests to ensure their safety.

What's happening?

As the Pakistan Television Corp. reported, the flood waters flowed down the Burundubar stream and swamped the lakeside hotel area.

Before the flood, the National Disaster Management Authority issued a glacial lake outburst flood alert. This type of alert warns the public when sudden glacial melts are triggered by intense heat and monsoon activity.

"Localized factors like deforestation, unplanned construction, population pressure, and the rapid growth of tourism infrastructure are accelerating glacier melt," said Khadim Hussain, director of the Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency. "We're not just witnessing climate change — we're contributing to it."

"We came for peace and ended up in a disaster," one tourist said. "You don't expect the lake to turn on you."

Why are glacial outbursts significant?

Rising temperatures in Pakistan have triggered flooding beyond the resort. Flood waters are entering people's homes, damaging crops, and destroying infrastructure.

Environmental officials say these events are becoming more common because snow is melting quickly under intense, early-season heat waves. This is especially problematic in Pakistan, where there are over 3,000 glacial lakes — 33 of which are categorized as being in danger of glacier melt and flooding.

These types of extreme weather events hit quickly and with little warning, giving people little time to escape.

Another issue with glacier melt is water scarcity. Rapid glacier melting is making lakes unstable and diminishing their ability to provide clean drinking water for communities.

What's being done about glacial lake flooding?

When the effects of the changing climate impact tourism hot spots, people pay attention. Other popular tourist sites have been closed prematurely or shut down because of extreme weather.

Environmental experts are calling for swift policy changes in Pakistan to address rising temperatures, glacial floods, and the associated risks to human safety and the drinking water supply.

The local government has set aside funds for climate resilience, clean energy, energy capacity building, and research. It is also supporting a program to restore ecosystems and establish forests.

No matter where you live, extreme weather is a reality. Among the best things you can do to prepare for it are to boost your personal resilience by disaster-proofing your home and powering it with solar energy.

Meanwhile, you can help raise awareness about the risks of extreme weather events in your area by discussing critical climate issues with friends and family. Increased knowledge about localized risks can help people prepare for whatever Mother Nature has in store.

