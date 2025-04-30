Officials propose new rule that could impact wide range of major industries: 'Yet another layer of complexity'

A new rule proposal in New York could represent a major victory in the fight to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and planet-warming gases that contribute to the ongoing climate crisis.

As Arnold & Porter explained, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation proposed a rule that would require major industries to report greenhouse gas emissions beginning in 2027. The rule, dubbed Part 253, would affect a multitude of companies, including "electric power entities of all sizes, fuel suppliers, and certain facilities that emit 10,000 or more metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per year."

Part 253 is the latest step toward implementing the 2019 New York Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which requires the state to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and 85% by 2050. It also comes after the 2024 Climate Change Superfund Act, which aims to recover $75 billion from fossil fuel companies and use it to fund the state's climate change adaptation projects.

Greenhouse gases primarily include carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxides, and water vapor. When air pollution occurs, it traps heat in the atmosphere, causing the planet to overheat. Rising global temperatures then create favorable conditions for extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and floods, to become more frequent and intense.

The proposal of Part 253 is a positive step toward slowing the effects of climate change, and New York isn't alone in this initiative. Compliance Week reported that "states led by Democratic governors and legislatures" have taken similar approaches to holding companies accountable for greenhouse gas reporting.

"The Mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting Rule would introduce yet another layer of complexity to emission reporting regulations," Arnold & Porter stated. "Monitoring reporting obligations under such regulations will be essential for industry, including natural gas and petroleum product suppliers and facilities that meet the threshold to be considered 'large emission sources.'"

If you hope to see these positive strides in your area, consider educating yourself on critical climate issues and supporting pro-climate candidates and policymakers who can make a difference at the state and federal levels. You can also make lifestyle changes to reduce your carbon footprint, such as switching to an induction stove or making an electric vehicle your next car purchase.

