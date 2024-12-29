Parkgoer captures tourist getting too close to grizzly bear for photo opportunity: 'Death wish'

"In any case, no one should get out of their vehicles while photographing any wildlife."

A picture might be worth 1,000 words … but one tourist decided it was also worth risking death. That's the only explanation many people could come up with after seeing just how close they got to an adult grizzly bear to snap a photo.

One person who witnessed the scene posted about it on Reddit. They documented the scene in Jasper National Park, explaining, "the person taking the photo is very likely not a local" — hence their not knowing it's so dangerous to stand "less than 10m away" from the bear.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"More like 'less than one second away from an adult Grizzly bear,'" one commenter pointed out.

Pointing out how the person close to the bear was on foot, the OP continued, "in any case, no one should get out of their vehicles while photographing any wildlife."

Commenters agreed, with one person calling it "low situational awareness" and another labeling the actions a "death wish."

Human-wildlife encounters can be deadly for both parties. After all, an animal that attacks a human — even in self-defense — is generally deemed a danger and killed. Even ones that become too comfortable and familiar with tourists can be euthanized for fear of another run-in.

For all these reasons, the National Park Service recommends keeping far away from animals, especially from predators, including bears. The specifications vary, but the guidance is to remain at least 75 feet from any animal and 300 feet from predators, per the NPS website.

Despite this, park visitors repeatedly get too close to animals, tempting fate by edging close to elk, bison, bears, alligators, and more. These people make so many bad decisions that they've earned their own nickname: "tourons," a hybrid between tourists and morons.

One commenter labeled this particular individual as such, saying they were "40 meters closer than a smart person."

And while there will always be people willing to take dangerous risks, respecting that rules are in place for a reason — and calling out dangerous behavior when it happens — can go a long way toward preserving parks, animals, and people.

