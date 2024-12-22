  • Outdoors Outdoors

Startling footage of tourist's reckless behavior with alligator sparks outrage online: 'Doesn't know how fast that thing can move'

"My heart skipped a beat when the camera panned."

by Noah Jampol
"My heart skipped a beat when the camera panned."

Photo Credit: Instagram

You know a tourist's bad behavior is egregiously risky when the comments section pushes back on a "Florida Man" being the culprit. Such was the case for unnerving footage of a person lying prone defenseless mere feet away from an enormous alligator.

Instagram account touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared the video, which was credited to a visitor in Everglades National Park.

The footage starts with a look at the impressive alligator and a zoom in to see it closer. What comes next is surprising. The camera pans over to reveal a human sprawled face-first just feet away from the alligator's tail seemingly with not a care in the world. Luckily for them, from what we see, the animal is serene and enjoying the sunlight. The video ends without any incident.

Before going any further, it's necessary to point out that the tourist's behavior completely breaks an Everglades National Park directive to "keep a safe and respectable distance of at least 15 feet" from alligators and crocodiles. That's because these are dangerous wild animals. As the National Park Service (NPS) writes, "Although they may look like a statue at times, they are alive and alert and can react lightning fast."

In the Everglades, both alligators and crocodiles are present, and the restoration of crocs is "an excellent example of endangered species conservation success," per the NPS. It adds to a positive narrative, with many croc species making a comeback globally. That being said, unwanted human interactions pose dangers for humans and the animals. 

Feeding alligators can lower their fear of humans, and such behavior can result in deadly attacks like a harrowing incident in Australia involving a crocodile. That can also lead to euthanization for the animals, even if they are provoked by humans. It's frustrating to see other examples of humans tempting fate with crocodiles and alligators, oblivious to the dangers. Bison and elk are frequent victims of this sort of behavior, too.

Watch now: Fan-favorite meal kit company debuts products in grocery stores nationwide

Following NPS guidelines in staying a safe and responsible distance from wild animals is an important part of enjoying a responsible vacation

Commenters on Instagram were startled by the man's haphazard behavior.

"Obviously doesn't know how fast that thing can move," a user theorized.

🗣️ Do you worry about getting diseases from bug bites?

🔘 Absolutely 👍

🔘 Only when I'm camping or hiking 🏕️

🔘 Not really 🤷

🔘 Never 👎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"If he gets eaten, it only further proves Darwin's theory of survival of the fittest," another added.

"Wow….my heart skipped a beat when the camera panned," a viewer said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x