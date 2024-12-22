Startling footage of tourist's reckless behavior with alligator sparks outrage online: 'Doesn't know how fast that thing can move'

You know a tourist's bad behavior is egregiously risky when the comments section pushes back on a "Florida Man" being the culprit. Such was the case for unnerving footage of a person lying prone defenseless mere feet away from an enormous alligator.

Instagram account touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared the video, which was credited to a visitor in Everglades National Park.

The footage starts with a look at the impressive alligator and a zoom in to see it closer. What comes next is surprising. The camera pans over to reveal a human sprawled face-first just feet away from the alligator's tail seemingly with not a care in the world. Luckily for them, from what we see, the animal is serene and enjoying the sunlight. The video ends without any incident.

Before going any further, it's necessary to point out that the tourist's behavior completely breaks an Everglades National Park directive to "keep a safe and respectable distance of at least 15 feet" from alligators and crocodiles. That's because these are dangerous wild animals. As the National Park Service (NPS) writes, "Although they may look like a statue at times, they are alive and alert and can react lightning fast."

In the Everglades, both alligators and crocodiles are present, and the restoration of crocs is "an excellent example of endangered species conservation success," per the NPS. It adds to a positive narrative, with many croc species making a comeback globally. That being said, unwanted human interactions pose dangers for humans and the animals.

Feeding alligators can lower their fear of humans, and such behavior can result in deadly attacks like a harrowing incident in Australia involving a crocodile. That can also lead to euthanization for the animals, even if they are provoked by humans. It's frustrating to see other examples of humans tempting fate with crocodiles and alligators, oblivious to the dangers. Bison and elk are frequent victims of this sort of behavior, too.

Following NPS guidelines in staying a safe and responsible distance from wild animals is an important part of enjoying a responsible vacation.

Commenters on Instagram were startled by the man's haphazard behavior.

"Obviously doesn't know how fast that thing can move," a user theorized.

"If he gets eaten, it only further proves Darwin's theory of survival of the fittest," another added.

"Wow….my heart skipped a beat when the camera panned," a viewer said.

