Disturbing report out of Rocky Mountain National Park sparks outrage online — here's why

From now on, eyes wide open and hands behind your back. Or in your pockets — that works, too.

At any outdoor park or landscape, it's never safe to approach and pet wildlife. However, in late October, tourists were spotted petting elk from inside their cars at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, Unofficial Networks reported.

As stated by the park's guidelines, you must give elk at least 75 feet of space.

"When viewing wildlife, make a thumbs up; extend your arm all the way; close one eye and see if you can hide the animal with your thumb. If you can still see the animal, you are too close," the National Park Service explains.

In all U.S. national parks, it's illegal to harass or feed wildlife.

The wapitis, or elk, are the most famous residents of Rocky Mountain National Park. Every year, especially during mating season in the fall, videos of tourists underestimating the danger of human-wildlife interactions go viral.

Ignoring the rules not only poses risks to you but also to the animals involved. Visitors who approach wildlife can get seriously injured. Wildlife can also suffer the consequences. When fed human food, they can develop health complications that could be life-threatening. In extreme cases of human-wildlife interactions, animals can be euthanized.

Unfortunately, incidents like this are not uncommon. In a similar situation, tourists tested their luck and recklessly approached wild elk in Rocky Mountain National Park to get a picture.

Before going to a national park, be sure you know the rules — for your own safety as well as the health and well-being of the wildlife. That's the minimum you can do to ensure that the landscape and wildlife that have left you speechless continue to thrive.

By spreading awareness, you can help ensure human-wildlife interactions respect nature.

"Elk know no boundaries, but people do," Unofficial Networks wrote recently.

So, if you want to vacation responsibly, observe wildlife with your eyes only.

