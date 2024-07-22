Vets forced to euthanize wild animal over health concerns arising from being fed by tourists: 'We are saddened'

"Hopefully his life has highlighted the importance of respecting our natural world."

Despite countless viral social media posts calling out irresponsible and misguided tourists feeding wildlife, people continue to act recklessly around animals.

Although feeding animals might seem like a kind gesture on the surface, it can put wildlife at risk of severe harm and even death.

As the Guardian reported, a locally famous deer in Scotland had to be euthanized because tourists had been feeding it certain types of food.

What happened?

Callum, a stag living in the Scottish Northwest Highlands, was well known in the Torridon Beinn Eighe car park because he would approach tourists and eat food from their hands. He was described as a local legend but suffered a tragic fate at the hands of people who adored him.

The deer's health had been deteriorating for years, likely because of so many people feeding him human snacks that caused his teeth to rot away. Without healthy teeth, Callum couldn't forage for food on his own, so he had to rely on the tourists' snacks as a primary food source.

The National Trust for Scotland, a conservation organization, had to euthanize Callum to put him out of his own untimely and unnecessary suffering.

A spokesperson from the organization said, "We are saddened to say that following expert vet advice, Callum the stag, who was often found in the car park at Torridon, has had to be humanely put down."

Why is feeding wildlife concerning?

Feeding wild animals gets them accustomed to unnaturally depending on humans.

It becomes problematic when animals don't get the nutrition their bodies need and they lose their sense of self-sufficiency and independence. Feeding wildlife also reduces animals' natural fear of humans, which can lead to aggressive behavior when people get too close and they feel threatened.

"Hopefully his life has highlighted the importance of respecting our natural world in the Highlands and not feeding the deer things which they wouldn't be able to browse themselves naturally," local historian Andrew Grant McKenzie commented on Callum's death.

What can I do to help preserve wildlife?

First and foremost, allow wildlife to remain wild and keep your distance from animals you encounter in nature. Never feed, lure, or provoke a wild animal for its safety and your own.

To promote local wildlife habitats where you live, consider upgrading your yard by adding native plants that naturally supply essential food and shelter. Natural yards attract wildlife species that belong where you live while limiting pollution and conserving water.

Animals, large and small, need our protection to thrive and contribute to the greater ecosystem. By setting a good example of what it looks like to care for wildlife, you can encourage others to do the same.

