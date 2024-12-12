Disheartening footage captures tourist putting children at risk near wildlife: 'It is not a petting zoo'

"It may seem cute and innocent but … can be very dangerous."

A video reshared on Instagram by Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) depicts multiple tourists petting elk around Estes Park, Colorado.

"Not only is it illegal to pet the Elk, but it can be a very dangerous situation," Aaron C (@aaron_wco), who shared the footage with the popular account, stated in the caption.

In the video, many tourists stopped about a foot away to snap photos of the elk relaxing on grass. Some went so far as to pet the elk, which shocked viewers, as elk can be very dangerous.

"You may be one of the 99 people that don't get hurt, but that 100th person does," Aaron said. "In a month and a half during the elk rut I personally witnessed 8 people get charged at by elk, two of which missed being gored with antlers by less than a foot."

The photographer also saw dogs get stomped on as well as multiple vehicles get charged and hit by elks. They also wrote that three people were hospitalized in May after getting too close.

"It may seem cute and innocent, but letting your children or yourself within feet of wild animals that weigh up to 1000 pounds can be very dangerous and often times leads to the animal to be euthanized," Aaron stated.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

National parks have long warned of the dangers of elk to humans. On an elk safety page from Jasper National Park in Alberta, Parks Canada explained that while elk may not appear threatening, they can be aggressive and attack without warning. In spring, female elk defend their young, while during the fall mating season, male elk are particularly belligerent.

Many videos have popped up on social media of elk charging at humans who ignore safety recommendations. The recommendation by the National Park Service warns that humans should stay at least 25 yards from any wild animal to ensure their own safety and protect the animal and its natural habitat.

"What is wrong with people?" one commenter asked. "It's not a petting zoo!"

🗣️ Which of these environmental causes would you be most interested in supporting with a financial donation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another expressed concern for the elk's well-being, writing, "Not to mention, the animals deserve some rest without being touched and prodded."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.