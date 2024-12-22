Frustrating photos catch tourists blatantly ignoring national park safety rules: 'Just to snap a close-up'

The Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) recently called out a few tourists at the famous national park who blatantly ignored rules. The images show three tourists taking close-up shots of the hot springs on the Grand Prismatic Overlook trail.

As the caption points out, "They had to step over the warning sign to take their photos." These rules are in place to protect not only the environment but also people.

According to the National Park Service, keeping to trails is one of the top rules of Yellowstone's thermal areas: "Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature." It's really not worth it just to snap a close-up.

Commenters expressed outrage and disappointment at the bad behavior of the tourists, or "tourons," as the Instagram account calls them. "It's really sad to see ppl break the rules," one commenter lamented.

Unfortunately, this is not the only case of rule-breaking at national parks. Litter is another huge issue, endangering wildlife as well as visitors. In Melbourne national parks, for example, some people ditched their disposable vapes in the woods, contaminating the soil and water sources.

Vapes are far from the only objects people toss in parks. Many people leave padlocks on national parks' chain-link fences, tossing the keys into canyons. It's supposed to be a symbol of love, but endangered California condors end up eating the keys, further putting them at risk. In fact, many condors end up dying from ingesting them.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

A commenter on the original Instagram post put it best: "[Some people] truly believe they're above everyone else." Fortunately, this problem has a simple solution. If you want to keep yourself and the animals safe, follow park rules and regulations.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.