Officials push major new ban on common practice in public spaces: 'Who is going to enforce this?'

Officials in one California community are weighing their options regarding a proposal aimed at improving air quality and protecting the health of local residents.

As reported by Voice of OC, the Garden Grove City Council is currently drafting a proposed ordinance that would ban smoking and vaping in public parks as well as adjacent parking lots. The move comes after a 5-0-1 council vote in September to push the measure forward. The ban would cover tobacco and marijuana products, including vape pens, to promote public health and clean air.

The ordinance proposal has been led by Councilwoman Yesenia Muneton. "Who is going to enforce this ordinance? Well, first I would hope that with public education … people would voluntarily comply," Muneton said at a Sept. 9 council meeting.

The proposed smoking and vaping ban is part of a broader effort to improve the city's air quality, which currently holds an "F" rating from the American Lung Association. The final draft of the ordinance and enforcement options will be presented to the council for a final vote at a later date.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking bans can potentially improve air quality by drastically reducing secondhand smoke, which is composed of toxic particulate matter, or PM 2.5, and thousands of other harmful chemicals. This can go a long way in decreasing the risk of severe respiratory issues in children, as well as cutting down the prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart disease and lung cancer.

A ban on vaping, particularly disposable products, would significantly benefit the environment by reducing plastic waste and minimizing the impact of microplastics. The convenience and low cost of disposable vapes have led to a huge increase in related electronic waste, which often ends up improperly discarded in landfills or as litter in the environment.

While smoking bans offer a wide variety of benefits, they are not always easily enforced and can present a number of challenges regarding public awareness. Bans also raise the question of whether more dedicated resources and sustained campaigns are needed to monitor violations, educate the public, and implement penalties. This can strain budgets and undermine the ban's effectiveness.

Garden Grove city manager Lisa Kim touched on the logistics of enforcing a smoking ban with the community.

"I will definitely touch base with all our department directors that may have a role, potentially, in enforcement and oversight and administration of the proposed ordinance," Kim said.

