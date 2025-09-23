Lawmakers pass sweeping new ban that will bring major change to public spaces: 'The government wants a win for all of us'

Hong Kong legislators have passed a new bill to curb cigarette smoking rates and protect public health.

The Hong Kong Free Press reported the phased restrictions on smoking behavior and flavored cigarette sales. Securing the support of the majority, the Tobacco Control Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2025 passed 74-1, with seven abstentions. It will roll out in phases starting next year.

In 2026, the possession and use of e-cigarette cartridges in public will be banned. Smoking any type of cigarette while waiting in line in public will also be banned, and no-smoking zones will be expanded. Violations will carry fines of HK$3,000 ($386).

By 2027, the ban on the sale of non-menthol-flavored cigarettes will be implemented, with menthol products set to follow in later phases.

However, some lawmakers voiced concerns over the ban, arguing that it may lead to rampant illegal tobacco trade. To address this, the bill also includes penalties for smuggling and a duty-stamp regime for imported tobacco.

The benefits of tighter restrictions on smoking outweigh the potential cons. According to the World Health Organization, over 7 million people die each year from tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke.

Moreover, smoking also degrades environmental health. Growing tobacco drives deforestation, and making and using cigarettes contribute to air pollution. On top of this, people discard an estimated 4.5 trillion cigarette butts every year, per the WHO.

Electronic cigarettes add even more waste with plastics, chemicals, and batteries used to manufacture them. Together, all these products add to the pollution that warms our planet.

Disposable vapes are a double threat. Studies showed some release toxic metals like lead at levels even higher than cigarettes, putting people — especially young users — at risk of serious health problems. Additionally, nearly half a million disposable vapes get tossed out every day in the U.S., adding mountains of plastic and battery waste in landfills.

Hong Kong's smoking rate remains at 9.1% with almost 580,000 daily smokers in the city, according to its Census and Statistics Department.

This is why Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau advocated for the passing of the bill. He told lawmakers that Hong Kong is lagging on smoking controls and that the new policy would benefit public health. "The government wants a win for all of us," said Lo.

Stricter laws like these help reduce the impact of human activities on the planet, but people's everyday choices matter, too. Healthier habits, better recycling, and support for eco-friendly brands all contribute to cleaner and healthier communities.

