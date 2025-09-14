Alarming new study reveals overlooked side effect of vaping on young people: 'The evidence supports policy measures'

Medical professionals and policymakers have warned of vaping's hidden dangers for young people. New evidence is highlighting the health consequences of vaping and tying the harmful habit to an increased likelihood of cigarette smoking, reported the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

What's happening?

An analysis published in the journal Tobacco Control found that young people who vape were more likely to start smoking. The research team analyzed 25 reviews on the topic to determine whether a link existed between the two.

Some reviews in the analysis also noted a higher chance of young people who vape turning to marijuana, alcohol, and stimulant use. Researchers further found consistent evidence linking vaping to numerous respiratory issues, including asthma, coughing, wheezing, and bronchitis.

Why is vaping concerning?

Vaping can harm people of all ages who participate in it. However, according to the American Lung Association, the industry has mainly targeted youth in middle school and high school.

The 2024 Annual National Youth Tobacco Survey found that 7.8% of high school students and 3.5% of middle school students reported using e-cigarettes. The vaping industry uses tactics like flavored vapes and social media ads to appeal to this age group, per the American Lung Association.

While some youth may see vaping as a healthier alternative to smoking, it has many of its own negative health outcomes. In addition to those named in the analysis, vapes contain cancer-causing chemicals, push heavy metals into the body, and can lead to nicotine addiction, the CDC has warned.

Vaping also impacts the environment. A review published in Tobacco Prevention and Cessation found that e-cigarettes contribute to air, water, and land pollution through their production, use, and disposal.

Their manufacturing processes are energy-intensive, and nicotine purification releases toxic vapors into the air. When in use, vapes emit harmful chemicals that pollute the air and expose bystanders. Vaping pods can also create loads of plastic waste, and they require batteries and nicotine-laden capsules that contaminate soil and water when thrown away.

What's being done to reduce vape usage?

The analysis's researchers noted that "the evidence supports policy measures to protect young people who do not smoke from the potential risks associated with vaping." To address both public health and environmental challenges, policymakers have been focusing on ways to reduce vaping.

Wisconsin lawmakers passed a new law making it illegal to sell non-FDA-approved vaping products. Kangar, a Malaysian city, banned the sale of vapes completely in August 2025. Many other localities are following suit by restricting or banning vape sales, including Anápolis in Brazil and the state of North Carolina.

As a member of the public, you can join in and advocate for change. Use your voice to contact your local lawmakers, support community health campaigns, and share research-backed information about the risks of vaping with young people in your life.

