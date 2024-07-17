Resident baffled after discovering disposable vapes discarded in parking lot: 'People are the worst'

"If you are vaping, don't harm the environment."

A litter picker shared an increasingly frustrating sight when they are out on the job.

In the r/mildlyinfuriating community, they provided an image of what appear to be computer pen drives but are actually something a little more sinister.

"So, single-use vapes are a thing I've discovered while litter picking," they captioned the post.

In the comments section, they noted that they are hired to clean up a local car park, and they often have to dispose of these offending items.

Electronic cigarettes, or vape sticks, are a rising threat to public health. According to Stanford Medicine, ear, nose, and throat irritation are common following use, while aerosols used in flavored juices enter the lungs and can leave behind residue. Meanwhile, the substances within e-cigarettes contain nicotine, a highly addictive substance that can have negative effects on the cardiovascular system.

The colorful packaging, as seen in the pictures from our Redditor, also makes them more attractive to children, who can get addicted early and are more likely to start smoking cigarettes later down the line — which will soon put them at risk of lung disease and cancers.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

As if that weren't enough, disposable vapes' single-use nature contributes to plastic waste. They won't break down naturally and will persist in the environment for centuries if not disposed of correctly — leaching harmful chemicals into soil and water and impacting animal habitats all the while. Since they aren't reusable, more vapes will be manufactured in future, adding to the already huge pile of plastic humans have already put into the world.

They often also contain lithium-ion batteries, which can be a fire hazard. Vapes have even been known to damage the tires of cars after being driven over.

From health issues to serious environmental consequences, vapes are bad news during their entire life cycle.

Redditors were similarly frustrated about the increased presence of these items in their local area.

"I think manufacturers should be responsible for their packaging and product waste in general," one user said.

"If you are vaping don't harm the environment," another added. "Like do whatever you want but these suck."

"Ugh, people are the worst," was one Redditor's lament.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.