Scientists sound alarm over growing threat of drug-resistant respiratory infections: 'It's really hard to get rid of'

As global temperatures rise, deadly fungal infections may also increase.

What's happening?

A report by TriplePundit highlighted the link between changing weather patterns and the spread of disease-causing fungi, such as coccidioides, which causes valley fever, and aspergillus, which harms the respiratory system.

Valley fever is a lung infection most commonly found in warm, dry climates. It is caused by the spores of the coccidioides fungi, which "grow in dry soils and are kicked up with dust," according to TriplePundit.

The publication noted that although most people fully recover from the flu-like symptoms, 5% to 10% of those infected develop serious long-term lung problems.

Changing climates impact the speed at which these harmful fungi species can reproduce.

Kathleen Treseder, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, told TriplePundit, "In the case of some fungal diseases like Valley Fever, the fungi do better at hotter, drier climate conditions."

"As climate change is pushing ecosystems in that direction, the fungi do better," she added.

Why are these fungal diseases concerning?

Although valley fever is most commonly seen in the Southwest and more arid parts of the Pacific Northwest, the report stated that it "could move into the plains across states like Kansas and Nebraska, reaching as far north as the border with Canada."

Rising temperatures and increasing droughts create the perfect breeding ground for this fungus.

While the presence of more harmful fungi is an issue for everyone, it is especially bad news for people who haven't had previous exposure to the mold, making them less immune to fungal diseases.

Most people recover from valley fever, but it can cause disfigurement or death if it goes untreated. The treatment for this fungal infection can cost upward of $30,000, which is a huge amount of money for most families in America. Additionally, Treseder likened the treatment of valley fever to chemotherapy.

"It's really hard to get rid of Valley Fever once you've got it, because fungi are actually pretty closely related to humans," she said.

Damaging them inside the body harms our own cells. Plus, the disease can be extremely harmful or fatal for dogs.

What's being done about fungal diseases?

In areas at risk of these infectious fungi, scientists are asking the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make it mandatory to report disease cases.

By examining climate forecasts, the CDC can alert medical professionals and hospitals in at-risk areas ahead of time.

Although no vaccines currently exist to prevent these diseases, some are in development for humans and dogs.

The discovery that changing climates can increase the risk of fungal diseases may lead to scientific breakthroughs, which will hopefully bring us one step closer to a cleaner, healthier future for all.

If you live somewhere where valley fever occurs, the best way to prevent the spread of the disease is to avoid kicking up dust and releasing harmful spores. Dampening any soil before sporting events or gardening is an effective way to prevent the spread of disease.

